Road, bridge plan undergoes annual review

2017 projects laid out, others discussed

Milaca – An annual road and bridge workshop followed the Feb. 7 Mille Lacs County Board meeting and covered everything from funding, maintenance and upcoming construction to long-range plans, current conditions and gravel crushing.

County Engineer Bruce Cochran presented the information, which included basic details on the six construction projects the county plans to do in 2017 for which it will receive county state-aid highway funds.

One will be to replace a bridge with box culverts over Prairie Brook in Greenbush Township about 1 mile north of Highway 95, tentatively scheduled for July. The others, tentatively scheduled, include these:

•Overlay of 2.75 miles of County Road 22 in Onamia Township from May to September.

•Overlay of 3.75 miles of County Road 17 east of Wahkon from June to September.

•Overlay of 2.5 miles of County Road 28 in East Side Township from June to September.

•Possible overlay of unknown length on County Road 34 in Isle Harbor Township from June to September.

Listed in the plan without any state-aid funds is the planned grading project for a total of 2.5 miles along county roads 103 and 107 in Onamia Township; project limits are approximately from County Road 25 to Highway 169. Paving of the sections is scheduled to follow in 2018.

The 103/107 project will be funded with money from the local option sales tax that the county voted into effect last year. It amounts to 0.5 percent of taxable purchases in the county and is expected to bring an estimated $10 million to $15 million during its 10-year existence, depending on sales. The state began collecting the tax for the county beginning in 2017, and Mille Lacs will receive the first of the payments in April, Cochran said.

The group discussed bridges and how to prioritize those that rate lower than the 80 percent sufficiency rating needed to qualify for bonding funds, if necessary. A report on the bridges states that Mille Lacs County has a total of 112 bridges, which are inspected every one to four years, depending on a frequency MnDOT determines.

The sheet listed seven bridges in the county that rate lower than an 80 sufficiency:

•46.8 for the bridge to Malone Island in the city of Isle; plans are approved and “waiting for funding.”

•65.4 for the bridge over the Rum River on County Road 11 in Milaca and Page townships due to an abutment shifting.

•65.8 for the bridge over Estes Brook on County Road 119 in Milo Township, due to deteriorated double steel culverts.

•67.8 for the bridge over Prairie Brook on County Road 5 in Greenbush Township; plans are approved and “waiting for funding.”

•74.3 for the bridge over the west branch of the Rum River on County Road 5 in Milo Township due to age of 1966 precast structure.

•79.6 for the bridge over the west branch of the Rum River on County Road 12 in Milo Township due to age of 1974 timber structure.

•79.6 for the bridge over the west branch of the Rum River on County Road 8 in Milo Township due to age of 1977 timber structure.

Cochran explained that for some of the items the county was still waiting to hear about the amount of state funding. An illustrated sheet showed the flow of transportation money, which starts with about $2.064 billion tax dollars poured into state coffers from fuel taxes, vehicle sales taxes, license fees and interest or “other” sources.

It then gets funneled through and allocated to counties, municipalities and townships for road and bridge projects according to several criteria including need. Cochran said the wheelage tax generates approximately $22,000 per month for the county and helps with road construction costs that would otherwise come from levied funds.