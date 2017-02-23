Townships – BALDWIN TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION, ANNUAL MEETING, PUBLIC

ACCURACY TEST AND BOARD OF CANVASS

On March 14, 2017, Baldwin Township will hold its Annual Election at the Baldwin Town Hall located at 30239 – 128th Street. Precinct 1 and Precinct 2 will be combined for voting at the Town Hall. The polls will be open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing one (1) Supervisor for a three-year term.

Immediately after the polls close at 8:01 p.m., the Annual Meeting will begin. The Annual Meeting will be held at the Town Hall Maintenance Building, 30239 – 128th Street. In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting will be held on March 21,2017.

A public accuracy test will be held Thursday, March 9, 2017, 10:00 a.m., at the Town Hall for the purpose of demonstrating the accuracy of the software program to be used at the Township election.

The Town Hall will be open on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon specifically for absentee voting. Absentee ballots may also be obtained at the Town Hall during regular office hours of Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Our office is closed daily Noon-12:30 p.m. for lunch.

The Town Board of Supervisors will meet as the Board of Canvass to officially certify the election results immediately after the close of the Annual Meeting.

Cathy Stevens Clerk/Treasurer

