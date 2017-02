NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN BOARD MEETING BOARD OF AUDIT

MARCH 11, 2017, 6:30 P.M.

Notice is hereby given that the Blue Hill Board acting as the Board of Audit will conduct a meeting on March 11, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. to review the Annual Audit report for 2016. All interested Parties are invited to attended.

Janice L. Anderson, Clerk

Published in the

Union-Times

February 23, March 2, 2017

655805