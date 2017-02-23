Townships – BLUE HILL TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION AND MEETING

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Blue Hill Township, Sherburne County, State of Minnesota, Are hereby notified that the Annual Township Election and Annual meeting for Said Township will be held at Blue Hill Township Hall, 32890 153rd Street, Princeton, Mn. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 for the Following purposes: To elect one (1) Supervisor for the term of three years and to elect one (1) Treasurer for the term of two years. Election hours will be 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. On said day.

NOTE: The Township office will be open on Saturday March 11th, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon for absentee voting.

The Annual Meeting will begin at 8:01 p.m. after the polls close to do any other business proper to be done at Annual Meeting In the event of inclement weather the Annual Meeting and Elections will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Dated: February 22, 2017

Janice L. Anderson, Clerk,

Published in the

Union-Times

February 23, March 2, 2017

655798