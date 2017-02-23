Townships – SPENCER BROOK TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING, ELECTION OF OFFICERS, AND BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Spencer Brook Township, County of Isanti, and State of Minnesota, that the annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election will be held on Tuesday, March 21st, 2017.

The Election poll hours will be open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, at which time the voters will elect:

Supervisor 3 year term

Treasurer 2 year term

The Annual meeting will commence at 8:15pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at Spencer Brook Town Hall, 6978 305th Avenue NW, Princeton, MN 55371.

The Board of Canvass will meet on Thursday, March 16th, 2017 at 7:00 pm, at the Spencer Brook Town Hall, to certify the official election results. If bad weather postpones the Annual election and the Annual Meeting the alternative date for the Board of Canvass will meet on Thursday March 23rd, 2017, at 7:00 pm.

Jennifer Jenkins

Spencer Brook Township Clerk.

Published in the

Union-Times

February 23, March 2, 2017

