Meet Your Neighbor: Lexi Voight

Lexi Voight

FFA paves way to agriculture careers

Princeton – Princeton High School Senior Lexi Voight serves as student president of the local FFA chapter and said, “I definitely love everything about FFA.”

The local organization has about 40 members, and she said everyone engages in different activities. Voight and other members geared up last week for FFA week Feb. 20-24, when students do something different each day to celebrate FFA, such as handing out FFA-themed candy and pencils to raise awareness, serving an ice cream social for teachers and holding a movie night. FFA will also host guest speaker and Randy Latzig, general manager of the Centra Sota Cooperative.

Another fun feature of FFA Week is always the Ag Olympics. Members get together and play agriculture-themed games such as bobbing for apples, racing with an egg on a spoon, pinning the tail on the donkey and doing trust-fall exercises blindfolded.

“We’re trying to keep them farm related,” Voight said about the games, to have fun and be “a little competitive.”

She said the Ag Olympics are fun but so are many of the FFA activities throughout the year, such as a corn drive in the fall that enables the chapter to donate money to Camp Courage as well as a fruit fundraiser each winter. Everyone participates in the safety day the student FFA members hold each year at an elementary school. Older kids teach the younger ones about such things as dairy farming, safety with vehicles and other machines, animal care, horticulture and more.

In response to a national challenge, Voight said the club set a goal for this school year to do at least one community service project each month. The local FFA chapter officers helped Feb. 21 to pack food with the local Leos Club (young Lions) for Feed My Starving Children.

The FFA president said she joined the chapter as a sophomore. She and a friend planned to join as freshmen, but Voight changed her mind after the friend backed out of joining. Voight had been shy and apprehensive, but said FFA membership has helped her flourish.

One of the things she likes is how it’s “not a big deal” for someone to miss an event and they don’t fall behind because of it. Voight said it’s also a different social dynamic within the club than in the overall school because some students interact there who probably would not otherwise see or talk to each other.

She enjoys the education, the interaction with friends and learning new things. FFA student members have many opportunities to participate in career development events, which ends with a test of knowledge. There are also opportunities to learn during state-convention field trips and overnight visits such as the spring trip.

Voight said she got to visit a dairy farm that employed milking robots and will get to visit a poultry farm and community college that has an agriculture department. She’s also in FFA’s advanced floral design and has competed at the state level with both flower arrangements and photography.

“We live on a hobby farm and we raise dairy goats and meat goats,” she said, though she’s also shown rabbits and poultry.

Voight has two sisters and two brothers and says her father and siblings are also involved in agriculture through FFA and 4-H. She estimates that at times, she’s had dozens of goats at once but said she’s been thinning the herd, since she leaves for college after graduation. Voight said it will be hard to leave the goats when she goes to school.

“All the goats have different personalities and they’re fun,” she said.

The teen’s other interests and strengths include English, essays and writing; art electives such as painting and photography; and of course animals.

Voight said she plans to follow in the footsteps of her FFA teacher, Jessica Lupkes, by attending North Dakota State University to become an agriculture teacher. Voight said Lupkes is an inspiration to many students, and she figures her chosen career path will enable her to stay involved with agriculture and expand her knowledge of it.