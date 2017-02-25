Princeton Library: Check it out

PRINCETON – Books may be the heart of any library but at the Princeton Area Library there is much more to discover. Stroll through the Princeton branch and you’ll find a wealth of amenities available within a quiet retreat. Our shelves house a wide variety of fiction, non-fiction, reference and children’s books, of course, but did you know the library also has a great selection of DVDs and both books and music on CDs? Recently, the ECRL system added many new titles to its music CD catalog. If you’re in the mood to just relax there are current magazines and newspapers to browse and plenty of comfy sofas and chairs. In addition to a colorful children’s area, the library has a teen area and the Riverview area for adults. Ten public computers are available and study tables scattered throughout. The Princeton library staff is always helpful but if you’re a do-it-yourself type, there is even a self-checkout computer to use. Come and explore!

This Saturday, February 25 at 10:30 a.m., be sure to catch Minnesota author Brian Freeman’s presentation, Stride’s Duluth, at the Princeton library. Mr. Freeman, author of the Jonathan Stride series, will present a slide show profiling real-life places in the Northland featured in his bestselling psychological thrillers.

Our Hot Reads for Cold Nights program concludes on March 4, but there’s still time to participate. Sign-up sheets are available at the library.

The Princeton Friends of the Library meets on Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at the Princeton Depot Historical Society building. On display will be an exhibit about the historic town of Brickton, once located near Princeton. All interested are welcome to attend.

Afternoon Delight Book Club meets on Thursday, March 9 at 3 p.m. in the Community Room. We’ll be discussing “First Words” by Minnesota poet Joyce Sutphen. Anyone interested is welcome to join us.

National Poetry Month is coming in April and in honor of that event the Princeton Area Library will hold its first Annual Poetry Contest for Princeton students in grades 3 through 12. Eligible students must attend a Princeton school or be home-schooled within the Princeton School District. Watch for complete submission guidelines posted at the Princeton library and in the March 23 edition of the Union-Times newspaper. Deadline for submissions is May 1, 2017. If you have further questions contact Cathlene N. Buchholz at [email protected] There will be cash prizes awarded; sponsored by the Friends of the Princeton Area Library.

Preschool Storytime takes place on Wednesdays, March 1 and March 8 at 11 a.m.; for ages 3 to 6. Toddler Storytime is on Fridays, March 3 and March 10 at 11:00 a.m.; for ages 6 months to 3 years.

Kids Code will take place on Thursday, March 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. Through games and activities kids will learn the basic concepts of computer coding. Participants must be able to read independently and be comfortable using a mouse. For ages 8 to 12; class size limited to 10 and on a first come, first serve basis.

Origami Time is on Thursday, March 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. Whether you’re an expert or just want to learn simple origami, join us in exploring the Japanese art of paper folding; for ages 7 and up. No registration is required.

Marshmallow Engineering Day takes place on Tuesday, March 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. Kids ages 8 to 14 can combine engineering with art in this program. Registration is required; limited to 15.

Lego Builders Club will meet on Tuesday, March 28 from 6:30-8 p.m. Join us in creating something unique with Legos, to be on display for all to enjoy. Please do not bring your personal Legos.

Snap Circuits for Kids! Join us on Thursday, March 30 from 6:30-8 p.m., and discover the basics of electrical circuits. Kids ages 8+ can construct different circuit projects using Snap Circuits. Registration is required; limited to 8.

For more information on any of these events, or to register for programs, please stop in or call 763-389-3753 (ask for the Princeton branch). Check it out at the library!