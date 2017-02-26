Dorr: Bills in Minnesota Legislature that would raise penalties for those blocking traffic should be passed

Word came a couple days ago that public safety committees in both the Minnesota House and Senate have approved bills that would increase penalties for those who obstruct traffic access to a highway, public transit system or airport. Being found guilty would result in a gross misdemeanor instead of a misdemeanor. A gross misdemeanor can result in a year in jail, a $3,000 fine, or both.

Sadly, the vote in the House committee was along party lines, 10-6. The vote in the Senate for a companion bill was 7-2 and I don’t know if that was along party lines or not.

Let me be clear: People have the right to protest peacefully. But I don’t think the protests should include the blocking of traffic on freeways, or blocking roads to the major airport in the Twin Cities, both of which have happened in the past two years.

No one should have the right to block roads. Testimony at the House committee hearing on Wednesday included allegations that some with medical emergencies were impeded by those blocking a road. And I remember one person telling about not being able to get to a school to pick up a young child, that child crying and wondering where the parent was.

Gov. Mark Dayton hasn’t made a statement yet about the proposed bills but, although he has said he supports the right of people to protest, he has expressed concern about demonstrations on highways, the Star Tribune reported this week. It was also reported that the governor won’t talk about the proposed bills until he sees the finalized versions.

I would hope the governor supports the bills. The leader of the state should take a stand against people shutting down highways the way they have.

As you might expect, Teresa Nelson of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is against the bills, saying the prospect of facing a year in jail “will likely deter a lot of people from participating in demonstrations that have no intention of going out on a highway. It’s too big of a price for people to pay to participate in demonstrations.” She doesn’t think the punishment fits the crime.

There’s a simple answer to that fear – don’t participate in a demonstration that blocks a road. What if someone needs to get to a hospital in an emergency situation and can’t do so because people have blocked a road? That would not be what Nelson of the ACLU calls “people who largely cause inconvenience.”

Back in December this space was used to criticize the use of two suites at U.S. Bank Stadium by members of the stadium commission. Someone said in defense back then that it’s just the way politics is done, that it was no big deal. Well, the two heads of the commission resigned a few days ago after a report from the state’s legislative auditor. So there likely were some freebies being handed out that shouldn’t have been handed out.

And on Jan. 29 this space was used in support of the people in Belle Plaine who were angry about a cross at the Veterans Memorial Park being taken down after the Freedom From Religion Foundation, based in Wisconsin, objected on the grounds of separation of church and state. (The group said the cross was a religious one.)

A few days ago the Belle Plaine City Council approved an amendment that establishes a free-speech zone at the park, thus allowing the cross to be returned to its place. It’s nice to see that the council, with the support of many in town who said it wasn’t a religious symbol, had the courage to take some action.

Let’s hope those in the Minnesota House and Senate also have the courage to pass the bill that would make it a gross misdemeanor to block a road. Again, protesting is OK but blocking a road isn’t.

Some items that made news in Princeton during 1969

Sp4 Richard Wergin of Princeton received the Bronze Star Medal for his actions while serving with the 1st Infantry Division as the driver of a armored assault vehicle in Vietnam.

A fire caused about $12,500 worth of damage to Marv’s Building Center (located where’s Marv’s True Value is today).

The owner of the Highway Inn located east of Princeton discovered a break-in in process and held the intruders at shotgun point until deputies arrived.

The village council decided to purchase a 17-acre tract of land (Mark Park today) west of the railroad tracks to be used for recreation. Howard Solheim, vice chairman of the planning comission, said a new baseball field was part of the plans for the area, including a $10,000 donation from the local American Legion post to install lights for the field (Solheim Veterans Field today).

Martin Heiberg was found guilty of the murder of William Baird, owner of an Elk Lake resort (Elk Lake Pavilion), and was sentenced to life in prison.

The building that had housed Hall Implement was being demolished to make way for the Freichels’ Super Valu store (the building that houses Trinity Crossing today). And a 40′ by 50′ addition to Henchen’s Fairway (the DAC building adjacent to Holiday today) was opened.

Michael Mathison, a 1968 graduate of Princeton High School, was killed in Vietnam while serving with the U.S. Marines. He was the third PHS graduate to die in Vietnam.

There were 131 members of the 1969 PHS graduating class.

A huge headline on the front page of the July 23 issue of the Princeton Union read: MAN WALKS ON THE MOON. Included was a picture of the three astronauts involved – Neil Armstrong, Edwin Aldrin and Michael Collins.

Inland Lumber, located in Princeton, was seeking a permit to build a new lumber yard south of town near Gerdin Transfer.

Mayor Donald Whitcomb, because he was moving outside village limits, resigned and was replaced by Councilman George Pederson. Whitcomb had replaced Jack Huhnerkoch as mayor late in 1968 when Huhnerkoch resigned. Ray Redalen was chosen as the new council member.

A developer was named for the construction of a 40-unit building to house the elderly (The Oaks building today).

Enrollment in Princeton schools as the new school year began was 2,002, up 184 from the previous year.

A front-page picture showed construction of the swimming pool at the high school. The original cost was set at $450,000 and an additional $50,000 was later approved by voters to complete the project. The pool jutted out into the area of the high school baseball field (just south of South Elementary) and a new field was in place at Mark Park the next year. Some sod was in place for the infield that fall, as well as seeding for the outfield.

The village budget for 1970 was set at $300,000.

Dr. Paul Hedenstrom, 43, head of the Princeton Clinic, died in the October crash of a light plane near the Twin Cities.

George Pederson was elected mayor and Mike Brand and Jack Huhnerkoch elected as City Counci members. Cliff Sandberg was Pederson’s opponent.

Jake Gondeck, owner of Gamble’s Hardware, was chosen as president of the Retail Merchants organization for 1970.

Here and there in the world of sports . . .

Attended my third University of Minnesota men’s basketball game in the last four at home Saturday and The Barn was rocking again as the Gophers defeated Penn State, a team they lost to during their five-game losing streak earlier this season. The team blew a big lead in that game, possibly their worst of the Big Ten season. The one part of the team’s game that has stood out in the games I’ve been to in the seven-game winning streak is the willingness to share the ball. (Other teams, at all levels, should take note of that.) There don’t seem to be any dominating egos getting in the way. Nate Mason, who still takes some hurried and ill-advised shots, has turned into a very good point guard, to the surprise of many. Jordan Murphy, who had 16 rebounds (a huge total at that level) and 16 points against Penn State, has been unbelievable, making a believer, I think, out of a basketball friend who had doubts about Murphy’s performance last season, even when he was named to the all-freshman team in the Big Ten. And the shot blocking of Reggie Lynch is almost other-worldly. We’ve got to remember that the Gophers have won a lot of close games so far, games that easily could have been lost. The Big Ten, while possibly not as good a conference as it has been in years past, is very competitive. It’s true that almost anyone can beat anyone. But I do think the team is for real. Next year the team should be better . . . During many of the years that I wrote about sports for Princeton papers, someone would ask why stats from Princeton basketball, hockey or football games weren’t in the Minneapolis paper (and, sometimes, even the scores). And I have explained that it’s not the fault of the paper. Those stats and scores are to be called in by the home team. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t . . . While looking through the Princeton Union issues from 1967, I ran across a column by sports reporter Pete Finelli in which he talked to veteran high school basketball coaches about changes in the sport. Howard Solheim, PHS coach at the time, talked about an improvement in officiating, noting that it used to be that schools hired their own officials and that they were often “homers.” Solheim also brought up uniformity of floors, saying that 13 schools of the 17 in District 16 at that time had new gyms. Princeton was one of those, the old middle school gym (Princeton Health & Fitness gym) was the gem of this area when it was built in the mid-50s. In some of the older gyms the free throw circles intersected each other. (Can you believe that? I played in one like that in the’50s.) And in those old gyms, like the one that also served as a cafeteria in the old middle school here where senior citizen meals are served now, fans sat on the floor up against the out-of-bounds line. And often the ceilings were relatively low and a high shot might hit the ceiling. And one coach recalled a gym in Moorhead that had a metal post in the middle of the gym. Those coaches also talked about the jump shot changing the game, something that happened in the ’50s. (Now, with the three-pointer as part of the game, there are a lot of set shooters and not as many real jump shooters.) And those coaches of that era, besides the three-point rule, would be surprised to see 25 to 30 games on the schedule as opposed to around 20, as well as the extra four minutes added to the game a few years ago (and thus more points), and two halves instead of four quarters. There are lot of good players from past years whose point totals would have been a lot higher with the three-point rule and the extra minutes . . . Breck, the girls hockey team that knocked Princeton out of section play with a 2-1 win in the semifinals, scored four goals in a 5-4 section final loss to Blake, the team that won the state Class A title Saturday. That shows how well Princeton played in its loss to Breck, ranked No. 2 in Class A.

SPORTS MEMORIES

March 7, 1957 – Princeton finished 9-13 in basketball, losing 66-65 to Braham in Milaca at the District 16 tournament. Dick Young had 15 points and Terry Erickson 13.

March 8, 1962 – Ray Heinen, at Princeton Recreation (a downtown bowling establishment) led with a 510 series and a 215 game. At Kenby Lanes “Red” Keena led with a 573 and Jerry Henchen had a 225 game.

March 9, 1967 – Art Skarohlid and Steve Cartwright were all-conference in basketball . . . Bob Backlund, 22-0, won the Region Four 175-pound title, becoming the third PHS wrestler to go to state.

March 9, 1972 – Princeton lost 55-50 to Brooklyn Center in the first round of District 16 play. Mike Solheim scored 19 and Tom Rogde had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

March 10, 1977 – Former PHS diver Jim Pokorny made NAIA All-American as a freshman at Southwest State University . . . All-conference basketball player Curt Jenson led PHS with a 15.2 average . . . Flat Iron Tavern, which later won the city league basketball playoffs, beat Legion 117-44 as Jim Cartwright had 29 points, Keith Julson 25 and Luther Dorr 20.

March 4, 1982 – The wrestling team, 14-2, lost 38-20 to Grand Rapids in the Section 7AA finals. Making all-conference from the team were Brad Wesloh, Ron Trunk, Curt Winkelman, Dave Rittenour and Dave Barthel . . . The girls basketball team beat Sauk Rapids 52-34 for its ninth straight win and ended the regular season 15-3. Barb Blomberg had 16 points and Jackie Berndt 13 points and 13 rebounds.

March 5, 1987 – Dean Groebner scored twice in a 7-3 subsection hockey loss to St. Cloud Cathedral . . . The girls basketball team won its third straight RRC title with a 58-44 win over North Branch as Judy Bornholdt scored 20 points and Karry Schimming 11 . . . Matt Bohan, Randy Wilson and Chris Williams were all-conference in swimming.

March 4, 1992 – The girls basketball team ended the regular season at 19-3 with a 56-38 win over Cambridge. Corrine Lundell (21 points, 9 rebounds) was aided by Wendy Jackson (8 points), Alison Ringaman (9 points) and Tanya Dorr (8 points, 6 assists, 8 rebounds) . . . The boys team beat St. Cloud Tech 71-70 as Mark Anderson scored 24 points and beat Chisago Lakes 62-61 as Jason Moulton (18 points, 12 rebounds) made a free throw with one second left for the win.

March 13, 1997 – Princeton, the No. 8 seed, upset No. 1 seed Duluth Central in overtime in section basketball, 67-66, as Jesse James made a three-pointer with four seconds left. James had 30 points and 7 rebounds and Chad Carlson had 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Feb. 28, 2002 – Princeton (21-6) beat Sauk Rapids, Sartell and Pine City, 3-2, to advance to the boys state hockey tournament . . . Justin Bronson and Phil Meinert advanced to state in wrestling . . . Mark Anderson and Charlie Tindell advanced to the state swim meet in individual events.

March 1, 2007 – The boys basketball team beat Sauk Rapids 77-57 and St. Michael 74-71 as Jared Berggren scored 29 points in each game and totaled 28 rebounds . . . The girls basketball team beat Big Lake 65-54 as Katie Loberg had 25 points and 23 redounds. Nicole Dehn had 10 points and 9 assists.

March 1, 2012 – Sam Christenson advanced to the state swim meet in the breaststroke . . . The girls basketball team opened section playoffs with a 63-30 win over Proctor as Kayleigh Kloncz had 20 points and Beth Scharber 15.