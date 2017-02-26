Milaca first graders celebrate 100th day of school

Milaca – Students at Milaca Elementary School celebrated their 100th day of school on Wednesday, Feb. 15. To mark the occasion, many first-grade teachers dressed up as 100-year-olds, a school tradition for several years.

First-grade classes count down (or up) to the 100th day of school from day one, and the teachers start planning for the day well in advance.

Parents pitch in to provide a special snack for the day, and “a lot of thrift store shopping” is involved for the teachers’ costumes, first-grade teacher Tashia Hobert said.

The teachers also gear all the activities in their classes for the day toward working with the number 100. Each student is supposed to bring in 100 of some item, and the students write to 100, count things in batches of 100 and complete 100-piece puzzles, among other activities.

“Everything we do in our classrooms is 100-day related,” first-grade teacher Jill Vivant said.

The biggest undertaking of the 100th day of class is the teachers dressing up. When they arrive for the day, the first-graders look at their disguised teachers with awe.

“It’s all shrieks and excitement all the way down,” Vivant said.

The teachers also use an app called Oldster to artificially age their students’ school pictures and tape the doctored images up on their lockers for them to see when they arrive at school for the day.

Some students’ disbelief over their teachers’ convincing costumes extends throughout the day.

“You’ll look around the classroom and you’ll just catch some staring at you,” first-grade teacher Tarah Kipka said.