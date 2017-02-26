Finck: Milaca – Princeton Reading Challenge

By Tracey Finck,

Reading Corps Literacy Tutor

The kids of Milaca and Princeton have challenged each other to see who can read the most minutes during the month of March.

Students in preschool through sixth grade will tally the minutes that they read or are read to by an adult outside the school day. At the end of the month, the totals for each town will be divided by the number of students participating. This will determine the average number of minutes per student.

The town with more average minutes will have the privilege of displaying the Tiger-Wolf Reading Award plaque. Marlo Swedzinski, who is married to Lisa Swedzinski, first-grade teacher at Princeton Primary, designed the plaque. He also donated his time and the materials to make it. Marlo hopes the challenge will “help students develop a passion for reading.”

Each student will bring home from school a one-page calendar for recording their minutes. It’s due back to their teachers by Monday, April 3.

The organizers of the challenge emphasize that parents should include the minutes that they read aloud to children, since being read to increases a child’s vocabulary and comprehension skills. Listening to stories also helps kids develop a love for literature. Children are able to understand more advanced language than they can read independently, so they can hear and enjoy more interesting stories than they could read on their own. Of course, they need to practice independent reading as well, so it’s good to do a bit of both every night.

Let’s take advantage of this friendly competition to spur us on to read to our kids and protect their independent reading time. If this challenge results in increased family reading time, we’ll all come out winners!

If you need another copy of the calendar, let me know and I’ll email you one. You can reach me at [email protected]