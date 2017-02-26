Strand: Together we can protect the environment

There’s been a lot of talk lately about mineral exploration in the Superior National Forest, which the Forest Service has halted toward the end of President Obama’s term. Congressman Nolan has requested the Forest Service open the Superior National Forest up again for mineral exploration, as it’s been open for years. This is his statement from his Monday Report about mining in the BWCA.

“Now and forever, I am unequivocally committed to prohibiting mining in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA), ensuring the integrity of a tough environmental review process, creating good paying jobs, and protecting ALL the waters of Minnesota and the nation as sacred trusts for countless generations to come. One of the most critical challenges of our time is balancing the responsibility to preserve and protect our precious environment with the need for mining and good paying jobs.

We have the brains, the advanced technology and the political will to do both. But if we attempt to do one without the other, we’ll fail at both and everyone will lose.”

His commitment to protecting the BWCA goes back to his being an original co-sponsor of the legislation that created the Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness.

He’s committed to protecting the environment, investing in clean energy and has a 100% percent rating from the National Parks Conservation Association!

Congressman Nolan supports thorough, rigorous environmental review based on facts and science. As he says above we can protect the environment and mine safely together. There are no new proposed mining projects in the Superior National Forest and mining is currently going on there, but not in the BWCA.

Jeff Strand, Princeton