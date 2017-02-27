Doloris G. Wing

Doloris Georgina Wing, 96, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at GracePointe Crossing Gables West.

She was born November 10, 1920 in Princeton, Minnesota, an only child to George and Signa (Perrson) Chalstrom. Doloris was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She graduated from Princeton High School.

On November 15, 1941, she was united in marriage to Rueben Wing. In 1942, Reuben was inducted into the U.S Army and from 1944-1949 they lived in Milwaukee. In 1949, they moved to Cambridge and raised their three children. They also owned and operated Wing Services Inc. In 1967, Doloris began working at The Nugget Café as a pastry cook and did so for several years. She and Rueben spent many Saturday evenings enjoying dancing at the Spectacle Lake Ballroom with friends. They enjoyed playing cards often. While the potatoes were boiling, Doloris said it was about the right amount of time for one game of cribbage. Even at 96 years old, she enjoyed playing cribbage.

After her own battle with breast cancer in the 1970’s, Doloris spent many years helping other women who had experienced mastectomies. After retiring, they bought a home in Mesa, AZ in 1984. Rueben passed away in August 1995, Doloris remained in Mesa for a few more years before returning to Cambridge. She lived a time in Pine Village and Ashland Place, where she enjoyed coffee time and playing Bingo. In November 2013, due to a fall, she became a resident at GracePointe Crossing Gables West and continued to live her life with grace and good humor. She enjoyed GracePointe and could be found going from one activity to another. The employees at GracePointe thought she was a joy to care for and enjoyed her Swedish expressions.

She was very proud of her Swedish heritage. For decades she gathered together with her maiden family, the Chalstroms, to celebrate Christmas Eve, with lutefisk, Swedish meatballs and Santa Claus. She enjoyed cooking and baking for others, as well as for her family. She made the best potato salad and baked the best pies ever! Doloris enjoyed her family – growing up and as the family grew. She delighted in seeing her grandchildren, and eventually her great-grandchildren. She exclaimed how she went from being an only child to such a big family!

Doloris is survived by her children Sharon (Paul) Neubrand of Woodbury, George (Liana) Wing of Cambridge, Kenney (Sandy) Wing of Isanti, 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 27, 2017 at Salem Lutheran Church of Dalbo. Interment was in the church cemetery. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements were with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.