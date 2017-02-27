Elaine J. Fink

Elaine Joyce (Anderson) Fink, age 86, of Zimmerman, MN passed away Monday, February 20, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

Elaine was born on January 3, 1931 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Gunnar and Nina (Syverson) Anderson. On August 6, 1976, she was united in marriage to Jerry Fink. Elaine taught elementary school in Princeton, Monticello and Austin, MN. She was a faithful member at Hope Lutheran Church in Orrock. She enjoyed her quilting group that met at church and was involved with Friends of the Library.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; step-children, Toni (Doug) Tharp and Matt Fink; step-grandsons, Chris and Ryan Tharp; sisters, Alice (Bob) Thorson and LaVerne (Bob) Robideau and foster sister Arlene (Lee) Oslowski; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Hope Lutheran Church in Orrock with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Orrock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.