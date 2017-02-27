Funeral services for Gail Gossen, age 80, of Milaca, will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Bock with Rev. Beverly Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Milaca. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Gail Arlene Gossen was born April 19, 1936 to William and Eva (Stone) Bergman at home in Bogus Brook Township. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1954. Gail was united in marriage to Henry Gossen in 1957 and to this union six children were born. Gail worked at Federal Cartridge for twenty-nine years before retiring in 1997. She enjoyed playing bingo and kings in the corner, quilting and spending time with her family. Gail was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Bock where she was active in the quilting club. She passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Milaca Elim Home.

She is survived by her children, Bradley (Rose) Gossen, Lori (Randy) Hopp, Henry (Brenda) Gossen, Lisa (Rick) Graves and Charles (Cheryl) Gossen; grandchildren, Crystal (Shane) Gossen, Tabatha (Brandon) Coons, William Gossen, Major (Kirsten) Hopp, Marshall Hopp, Amanda (Brad) Buss, Doug (Trica) Gossen, Robert Graves, Shane Graves, John (Brittany) Gossen, Britney (Ivan) Taylor and C.J. Gossen; 15 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and their families; her beloved dog, BB; special friend, Marie Bergstrom; also by many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded by her parents; husband, Henry; infant daughter, Linda; five brothers and one sister.