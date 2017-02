Gerald “Jerry” Oscar Bragge

Dearly loved husband, father, and grandpa, Gerald Oscar Bragge, passed away Monday, February 20, 2017 surrounded by loved ones at the Princeton Elim Home.

Jerry was born in Princeton MN, April 25, 1937 to Oscar and Ethel Bragge. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1955. Jerry married Victoria May Murman on May 25, 1957. Jerry worked various jobs such as building silos, welder, taxi driver, and casino worker. He worked to provide a good home for his family, but he also had time for hobbies like woodwork. Jerry was always available for a game of cribbage, a good story, and spending time with his adoring family. Jerry will be remembered for his humor, hugs, bright eyes and smile.

Jerry is survived by his devoted wife Vicky; children Sue (Doug) Swenson, Pat (Jim) Hirschman, David, Rick (Maria), Michael (Rachael); 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Duane and Audrey, son Randy, and daughter-in-law Tammi.