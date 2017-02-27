Funeral services for Jerome Hanenburg, age 88, of Milaca, were held Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. Interment followed at Pease Cemetery. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Jerome Anthony Hanenburg was born August 26, 1928, to William and Kathryne (Bouma) Hanenburg in Bogus Brook Township, Minnesota. Jerome attended Pease Christian School and graduated from Milaca High School. Jerome married the love of his life, Shirley Anne (Kooiman), on January 28, 1948. He farmed for 50 years with his bride and their growing family near Pease, Minnesota. After selling the farm and retiring in 1997, Jerome and Shirley moved to Milaca, Minnesota, and spent more time traveling and wintering in Arizona. He passed away on February 20, 2017, after an eight-year battle with leukemia and a more recent diagnosis of dementia.

Jerome was a devout follower of Jesus Christ — his faith an inspiration to his family and others. He was an active member of Pease Christian Reformed Church and also served on school boards, blending plant boards, and creamery boards. He enjoyed God’s beautiful creation in many ways – baseball, fishing, horses, golfing, gardening, traveling — and especially loved having fun with family and friends.

Jerome is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Shirley; six of their seven children, Jere Hanenburg, Willis (Denise) Hanenburg, Cheryl Anderson, Linda Hanenburg, Larry Hanenburg, Doreen (Brian) Borntrager; 21 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, William and Kathryne; brother Marlin; stepbrother Enno; and beloved son Dennis.