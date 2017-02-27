Milaca alum publishes children’s book about grandchildren

Barksdale with her granddaughter Dajahnae.

Milaca – Milaca High School graduate Colleen Barksdale has written a children’s book, “The Little Woods Runner,” about time spent with her grandchildren on the rural property where she now lives in Forest Lake.

The inspiration for the book came from weekly visits Dajahnae, one of Barksdale’s granddaughters, made to her and her husband David’s home. Barksdale was surprised by Dajahnae’s love for the woods and nature around her house, since she is growing up in the city.

“She loves nature,” Barksdale said. “She loves bugs, she loves everything about nature.”

Barksdale decided to make a trail through the woods for Dajahnae and her other grandkids DeNae, Dominica and Markell.

“The Little Woods Runner” is the nickname Barksdale gave Dajahnae, as well as the name she gave the trail. She went on to make trail markers for each of her other grandchildren as well, each marked with a piece of scripture.

When she finished the trail through her woods, Barksdale held a celebration with her grandchildren and family in a clearing on the trail.

“The Little Woods Runner” began as a scrapbook documenting the making of the trail and the celebration using photos and text. When Barksdale decided to adapt the scrapbook for publication, she enlisted the help of artist Andra Guzzo to provide watercolor illustrations for the book.

Barksdale said the book is about “the special relationship between grandparents and their grandchildren.”

Barksdale self-published “The Little Woods Runner” using Xulon Press, a Christian self-publishing service. It is her second book. Her first was her autobiography.

“I’ve been writing all my life,” Barksdale said. “Writing has really been something documenting things. … I’m very meticulous about that.”

She kept journals documenting her daily thoughts and occurrences. She used these journals to write her autobiography, which she published in 2012.

Since publishing “The Little Woods Runner” in October, Barksdale, who is a former teacher, has started speaking at schools, encouraging children to tell their own stories.

Barksdale intends to continue writing.

“I do have a couple more children’s books in the hopper,” she said.

She submitted “The Little Woods Runner” for consideration for a Caldecott medal, which is an award given for excellence in children’s picture books. She was curious about what it took for a book to be considered for the award and was surprised to learn that all she would have to do was decide to send hers in.

“All that could happen is it doesn’t get it,” she said.

Barksdale is scheduled to read to children at the Milaca library on June 29.