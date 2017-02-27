Robert Henschel

Robert “Bob” Henschel, 80, died February 17, 2017 at his home in Bismarck, ND. He was born February 4, 1937 to Mary (Wetsel) and Donald Henschel in Princeton, MN.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Bob was always a hunter, a gun enthusiast, and an outdoors-man. At 60 mph he could spot two pheasant heads, a half mile away, sticking up out of a stubble field when no one else could. Even in his later years, feeding the birds and squirrels outside his window, he kept close track of the owls and other raptors visiting his part of town. He always had a smile and a joke. He will be missed by many.

Please go to www.parkwayfuneral.com to share memories of Bob and sign the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Senior Center (BCSAP) or to a charity of your choice.

