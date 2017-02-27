Rock Balancing artist Peter Juhl to present and teach at Milaca Community Library

Juhl and one of his balanced rock sculptures.

Milaca – Rock balancing artist Peter Juhl will be paying a visit to the Milaca Community Library to teach people about his art and show them the basics of rock balancing at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

The art of rock balancing involves taking stones and stacking them in a formation pleasing to the eye. Art made by these means must then be quickly photographed – although the precarious formations can stand free for a little while, wind or other natural forces will usually topple them within a couple of minutes.

Juhl, who works full time as a database administrator, stumbled onto rock balancing before he knew there was an established community of artists doing it around the globe.

“It was boredom,” he said. “I was on a family vacation on Lake Superior. … I started trying to do something else with the rock,” as opposed to skipping stones across the water. Juhl kept doing it because he appreciated the mental challenge of it and the temporary nature of the product. He compared rock balancing sculptures to the Hindu practice of creating mandalas – religious representations of the universe using colored sand, which are then ritually dismantled after being used in religious ceremonies.

Juhl found four or five more people eventually, and now he knows of “hundreds or thousands” of people who balance stones, thanks to the internet.

“For several years, I thought that I might be the only person doing it,” he said.

Juhl took physics in college, but says he otherwise has no unique characteristics that make him especially well-suited to rock stacking. He was never any other sort of artist before he started balancing rocks, although he notes that he has had several other balance-based hobbies over the years, including unicycling and juggling.

In addition to practicing and teaching his art form, in 2013 Juhl published what he says is the first widely available ability on rock balancing, “Center of Gravity: A Guide to the Practice of Rock Balancing”

Most of the time, Juhl says rock balancing artists will find rocks to use wherever they are creating their art, but he will be bringing some rocks to the Milaca Community Library for his audience to work with. He will give a presentation before diving into hands-on work with the rocks.

The basic tenet of rock balancing, per Juhl, is that there must be some sort of surface imperfection in the rock in order for it to balance well. He said there must usually be three points of contact between two rocks for it to possible to balance them on top of one another.

Although it takes awhile to achieve his level of skill at rock balancing, Juhl said the people who he teaches at his presentations are often surprised by how quickly they get the hang of the art form.

“They can do something that they never thought they would be able to do,” Juhl said.

For more information on Juhl and rock balancing, visit his website, temporarysculpture.squarespace.com.