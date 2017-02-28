Bicycle rider pedals more than he drives

Kevin Orton rides a bicycle for most of the trips he makes from his Brickton Road home into Princeton.

Frugality inspires his logic

Princeton – Lifetime area resident Kevin Orton rides his bicycle around Princeton more than he drives a car and said he guesses he does it because he’s frugal like his parents, who came from “meager beginnings.” The trip from his home on Brickton Road is about 5 miles round trip, but he doesn’t mind making it in all kinds of weather.

“I guess I’m a cheapskate,” Kevin said and laughed.

He and his brother and sister, Jim and Susan, grew up on a dairy farm in Milo Township. Kevin said they didn’t have much. His mom, Dena Orton, worked at Fingerhut from 1955-1988, and her son says “working was her thing” and she was industrious. She was an employee of Fingerhut at and after the time its Princeton location caught fire and burned, and then she worked at the St. Cloud location.

Orton said his mom retired making less than $7 per hour, but that modest off-the-farm income enabled the family to have some extras that other farming families did not. For example, she insisted that both her sons have a little motorcycle when they turned 11 years old.

Kevin said he moved into his parents’ house after his dad got sick with cancer. After his father died, he stayed with his mother, eventually helping her when she began to have health problems. He said for the last eight years of her life, she lived at the Elim Care and Rehab and paid her own way for every minute of the stay.

He said as his mom’s health deteriorated, he was making multiple trips into town for medication and other things. She went with him for a while, but he eventually was making the runs alone, which seemed like somewhat of a waste.

“At first I tried walking,” said Kevin, “and that took too long.” But there was a bike at the house left there by an uncle, “so I started using that a little bit.”

The pedal power appealed to him and he began to take the bicycle for trips into town and back. The bike riding saved money on gas as well as wear and tear on the car, and says Kevin, was easier to a certain extent. For example, if the car broke down in cold weather, it must be towed and fixed at the least. In the unlikely event that something on the bike broke, he could leave it in the ditch and walk home.

Even his mother would tell him to take the car when it was cold, and he admits that winter snow and salt are hard on the bike, especially its chain. Still, he couldn’t deny the logic of saving the cost and hassle of driving, so he continued to bundle up for riding in all kinds of weather.

April 5 of last year was a bad day. His mother died that morning, and while he was inside coping her death, someone stole his bicycle from outside the building. It was the second time he’d had a bike stolen.

At first he thought somebody had played a trick on him and moved the bike, but it was really gone. When he left the Elim facility that day, he borrowed one of the wellness bikes behind the building to ride home. When he came back a few days later to tend to something, one of the nurses told him to sit down and wait because his friends at Elim had pooled their money to get him a gift.

“Pretty soon somebody came pushing a brand-new bike,” said Kevin. “That’s the first new bicycle I’ve ever had.”

He and brother Jim reminisce about one homemade machine from their childhood years: A modified bicycle with a motor affixed to it and no brakes. It also did not have pedals, so the boys shoved a stick through the bracket so they’d have somewhere to rest their feet. Kevin got going on it one day and could not stop. Both brothers laugh about the incident and marvel that it didn’t scare Kevin away from riding bikes.

Kevin attended school at the Pleasant View District 1146 country school and then went to Milaca after that, where he was a part of the high school’s first graduating class. Kevin has worked on a Milo Township grain farm for 35 years helping with the harvest and other duties. He said it’s nice not to have to work all the months in a year, and the time off gives him a chance to do things around the house like trim overgrown trees.

He said he learned a lot from his parents’ work ethic as well as life on the dairy farm. The family worked 120 acres and cared for a herd of about 50 Holstein cows. The hard work entailed picking rocks, fixing stuff, running a combine, driving trucks and caring for the animals. Even after retirement and a move from the bigger farm, he said his parents had a little hobby place where they milked cows until his mom was 73 years old and his dad was 75.

He said he has ridden his bike to work in Milo Township a few times, but the trek proved too far and too time consuming to do regularly. Meanwhile he said he’ll continue to make his other trips on the bicycle as long as he has one to ride.