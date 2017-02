The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have closed Highway 23 just west of Mora, near Kanabec County Road 15, due to a crash. Traffic is being redirected along a short detour.

The road will remain closed until further notice.

Motorists traveling Highway 23 west of Mora should slow down, be prepared to stop, and expect delays.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.