Milaca Police Report

The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department through Feb. 16, 2017. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Friday, Feb. 3
7:59 a.m. Driving complaint on Highway 23. Driver passed on the right.
12:46 p.m. Medical response on Fourth Ave. NW.
1:23 p.m. A zoning violation was investigated on Fourth Ave. NW.
2:51 p.m. Medical response on Second Ave. NW.
Saturday, Feb. 4
2:53 p.m. Medical response on Second Street SE
5:20 p.m. Responded to an accident on Second Ave. NE.
Sunday, Feb. 5
9:43 p.m. A threats complaint was made on First Street E.
Monday, Feb. 6
9:44 a,.m. A theft was reported on Sixth Ave. NE.
2:33 p.m. Medical response on Second Street SE.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
1:10 a.m. Responded to an alarm on First Street E.
12:29 p.m. A theft was reported on Central Avenue N.
1:30 p.m. Responded to an alarm on Third Ave. SW.
3:07 p.m. Responded to a report of an assault on Highway 23.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
5:31 p.m. Medical response on Third Ave. SE.
Thursday, Feb. 9
12:04 p.m. Medical response on Second Ave. SE.
1:43 p.m. Medical response on Ninth Street NW.
1:47 p.m. Medical response on Second Ave. SE.
7:03 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance on Central Ave. N.
Friday, Feb. 10
8:30 a.m. Medical response on First Street E.
9:25 a.m. Medical response on First Street E.
9:59 a.m. Medical response on First Street E.
11:48 a.m. Medical response on Second Ave. SW.
Saturday, Feb. 11
1:45 p.m. Medical response on Second Ave. SW.
2:35 p.m. Invesigated a report of property damage on Second Ave. SW.
Sunday, Feb. 12
10:10 a.m. Investigated a report of property damage on Second Ave. SW.
1:34 p.m. Medical response on Second Ave. SW.
Monday, Feb. 13
3:10 a.m. Medical response on Fourth Avenue SE.
12:07 p.m. A theft was reported on Sixth Ave. SE.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
1:11 a.m. Medical response on Second Street SE.
2:11 p.m. Medical response on Ninth Street NW
Wednesday, Feb. 15
10:25 a.m. Property was reported to be found on Third Ave. NE.
Thursday, Feb. 16
12:57 p.m. Medical response on First Ave. E.