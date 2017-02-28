Milaca Police Report

The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department through Feb. 16, 2017. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, Feb. 3

7:59 a.m. Driving complaint on Highway 23. Driver passed on the right.

12:46 p.m. Medical response on Fourth Ave. NW.

1:23 p.m. A zoning violation was investigated on Fourth Ave. NW.

2:51 p.m. Medical response on Second Ave. NW.

Saturday, Feb. 4

2:53 p.m. Medical response on Second Street SE

5:20 p.m. Responded to an accident on Second Ave. NE.

Sunday, Feb. 5

9:43 p.m. A threats complaint was made on First Street E.

Monday, Feb. 6

9:44 a,.m. A theft was reported on Sixth Ave. NE.

2:33 p.m. Medical response on Second Street SE.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

1:10 a.m. Responded to an alarm on First Street E.

12:29 p.m. A theft was reported on Central Avenue N.

1:30 p.m. Responded to an alarm on Third Ave. SW.

3:07 p.m. Responded to a report of an assault on Highway 23.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

5:31 p.m. Medical response on Third Ave. SE.

Thursday, Feb. 9

12:04 p.m. Medical response on Second Ave. SE.

1:43 p.m. Medical response on Ninth Street NW.

1:47 p.m. Medical response on Second Ave. SE.

7:03 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance on Central Ave. N.

Friday, Feb. 10

8:30 a.m. Medical response on First Street E.

9:25 a.m. Medical response on First Street E.

9:59 a.m. Medical response on First Street E.

11:48 a.m. Medical response on Second Ave. SW.

Saturday, Feb. 11

1:45 p.m. Medical response on Second Ave. SW.

2:35 p.m. Invesigated a report of property damage on Second Ave. SW.

Sunday, Feb. 12

10:10 a.m. Investigated a report of property damage on Second Ave. SW.

1:34 p.m. Medical response on Second Ave. SW.

Monday, Feb. 13

3:10 a.m. Medical response on Fourth Avenue SE.

12:07 p.m. A theft was reported on Sixth Ave. SE.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

1:11 a.m. Medical response on Second Street SE.

2:11 p.m. Medical response on Ninth Street NW

Wednesday, Feb. 15

10:25 a.m. Property was reported to be found on Third Ave. NE.

Thursday, Feb. 16

12:57 p.m. Medical response on First Ave. E.