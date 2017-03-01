Local liquor stores react to Sunday sales

Recent action within the Minnesota Legislature means Sunday liquor sales will be allowed starting July 1, 2017. Stock photo

The Minnesota Legislature made history Monday night when the Senate agreed with the House and voted 38-28 to repeal the ban on Sunday liquor sales that’s been in effect since 1858. Gov. Mark Dayton has stated publicly and more than once that he plans to sign the bill into law.

The Minnesota House of Representatives introduced a bill, HF-30, in early January that passed Feb. 20 by an 85-45 vote. The Minnesota Senate introduced a similar bill then agreed to merge its bill with the first one. The only point of disagreement between the two documents are what hours of operation should be when the law takes effect July 1. The house version of the bill says 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Sunday liquor sales, and the Senate version suggested 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big picture remains to be seen in Princeton

Nancy Campbell, manager of the Princeton Municipal Liquor Store, said the city had talked it over and already decided, “We will be open,” though hours of Sunday operation are still being discussed.

Initially, Campbell doesn’t feel it’s a good thing. While liquor store owners have the choice of whether to open on Sundays, they’ll almost have to because there will be competitors who do. Campbell said a store would also risk losing patrons altogether if they wanted to shop on Sunday and could not. She said it’s an option to not be open, but not a realistic one.

Asked if she thinks the extra day will increase sales volume, Campbell said, “I feel like what we’re doing is spreading out six days of sales over seven days.”

She predicts that after the law takes effect, there will be fewer sales on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Campbell points out that the law was mostly designed for and pushed by big-box retailers and grocers that have liquor stores. She said they’re already there on Sundays so pushed legislators for the additional day of sales.

Like many others she’s heard from, the local manager also suspects that the new sales window could have a negative effect on the gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores that sell low-alcohol beer and wine. Most people presume that the “3.2 beer and wine” will become a thing of the past. Campbell also wonders if the freedom to buy liquor on Sunday will also hurt local bars that normally host people watching football and other sports. Now people can buy their favorite drinks and go home to watch.

One bit of research she read about from Colorado, which passed a similar law a few years ago, showed that the move to sell on Sunday effectively put many “ma-and-pa” stores out of business. Campbell said customers initially think the new times are great, but she thinks the big picture still remains to be seen. She said: “What is it going to lead to? I don’t know.”

Law may not be an advantage in Milaca

Vicki Jeys, manager of the Milaca Municipal Liquor Store, said about the law change, “I don’t know that it’s a bad thing, but I don’t think it’s going to be an advantage to municipals.”

She doubts that Sunday sales will generate any more overall income for the state. Right now people are used to stocking up for the one day they can’t buy it; Jeys said it is hard to tell if clients will change their behavior. If anything, the new law may reduce consumption, since people won’t overbuy and overstock for the one day liquor stores are closed.

As to whether Milaca will open its liquor store on Sundays, Jeys cannot say. The city is in the process of hiring a city manager, so discussions about Sunday liquor sales and hours will not take place until the city manager position is filled.

Jeys said former City Manager Greg Lerud had been opposed to sales on Sunday and had avowed that Milaca would not open its store even if the law passed. He had said the city doesn’t need the money that badly. There is no way to know how the new city manager will view Sunday sales, but Jeys said she won’t be surprised if competition forces the store to be open.

She also fears losing otherwise loyal customers if they want Sunday sales and don’t find them in Milaca. Jeys said she once had a difference in opening time of one hour between her store and another local establishment, and she lost customers because of it.

She said border cities may gain a little bit, but that is also questionable because liquor is cheaper across the border because of the insurance Minnesota requires its liquor-serving places to carry. She thinks people will continue crossing the border to save a few dollars.

If Milaca decides to go forward with Sunday sales, Jeys said she would most likely rearrange her own schedule to be there on Sundays and would re-align the other employees’ schedules to cover her hours on other days.

Jeys thinks part of the reason the law changed is that the religious views that drove establishment of the “blue law” have changed. The irony in Milaca is that it’s a small town with seven churches, several of which oppose alcohol. It could have trouble finding an employee who would be available to work Sundays because the liquor store would open for the day right about the time worship services take place.

The Milaca manager said customer reactions have been minimal. They don’t see any reason why people can’t just stock up on Saturday.

“Most of our customers don’t care one way or another,” Jeys said.

She thinks that many of the smaller independently owned stores will end up sacrificing their one day off – Sunday – to be open and then may not make any more money because of it. Jeys said a city liquor store has some means to rebound if it loses a little money, but independent owners do not have the same resources.

“It’s a lot harder for them to maintain than it would be for a city,” she said.

Three cheers in Foreston

Heidi Asher, head bartender at the Foreston Liquor Store, has been intently watching the debate over Sunday liquor sales for at least the past two years.

“I think it’s a good thing,” she said, “but I know a lot of people are upset.”

The Foreston Liquor Store is a bar where people can come to have a drink but can also purchase beer, wine and liquor to take home. It is already open for business on Sundays and can now sell take-home alcohol that day as well as the others. Asher said she often has to explain the blue law to people and why she cannot sell them beer and bottles on Sunday. Starting July 1, she won’t have to explain that anymore.

She is aware that some establishments are not open on Sunday and therefore lament having to be open an extra day. Asher said realistically, it’s one eight-hour shift to cover, not an extra week, and it would likely need to be one person working all day.

She thinks the change to selling on Sunday could increase business. The only question left in Foreston is at what hour the bar and store will open. Right now it opens at noon and under the new law, it could choose to open an hour or two earlier, depending on what legislators decide. However, Asher thinks the Foreston store will just continue to open at noon.

While Sunday sales won’t create any new work or new shifts in Foreston, Asher said she’ll be keeping a closer eye on inventory to see if sales increase and to make sure she stocks whatever is needed for the day.

Customers show mixed reactions. Some tell her it doesn’t matter to them because if they really want liquor on Sunday, they know where to go. Asher confirms that even from this area, people will drive into Wisconsin to buy liquor on a Sunday, especially if they have an impromptu barbecue or other gathering for which to prepare. Some say they are glad they can now come in, have a few drinks and then grab a six-pack or bottle and go home.

Asked why she thinks the repeal finally passed, Asher said it might have to do with younger people in the senate who don’t understand or see the point of the law’s history like some older people do. She also thinks the state views the extra day as a possible way to increase sales and make up the differences lost to bordering states with cheaper alcohol.

“Minnesota has an extremely huge liquor tax compared to the states around us,” she said.

The big difference, said Asher, are all the different kinds of insurance liquor stores are required to have. She personally knows three people who started a bar business but failed because of the exorbitant cost of insurance.

She said the state probably just reached the tipping point with enough people who took the stance, “Why can’t we do this?” Asher hopes that those who think the new law will increase DWIs are wrong and that perhaps the opposite will happen: Fewer people will be on the roads because they will either stay or go home to drink.

Minnesota used to be one of a dozen states that has a blue law, along with Alabama, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia. As the term blue law, it could originate from a couple of references. It is said that the law’s puritanical beginnings were written on blue paper by the alleged author of the first set of rules. The term also has origins in the phrase “bluenose,” which refers to someone who advocates a rigorous moral code.

Editor’s note: Independent liquor store Old Log Liquor was contacted for the story but could not respond within the limited time before deadline.