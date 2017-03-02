County – MILLE LACS COUNTY

MEETING MINUTES

February 7, 2017

These are summary minutes only, per MN Statute 375.12. Full text of meeting minutes is available for public inspection at the Administrative Services Office, located at 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN and may also be viewed on the Countys website: www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us.

Chairman Tellinghuisen called the meeting to order at 9:03 a.m., with the following members present: Commissioners Reynolds, Wilhelm, Oslin, and Peterson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Accept the agenda as amended. (Wilhelm, Peterson; 5-0)

Accept the following consent agenda items: Approve 1/31/17 Board Meeting Minutes; Review of Auditors Warrants; Approve Purchase of 10 Panasonic CF-31 Toughbooks from SHI for Sheriffs Office Squad Cars; Approve Renewal of Energize Updates and Instant Replacement Services for Barracuda Email Security Gateway 300 and Barracuda Message Archiver 350 with SHI; Accept Proposal from Corporate Mechanical to add the Wahkon Public Works shop to the existing BACnet system; Approve Renewal of the HVAC Preventative Maintenance Agreement with Corporate Mechanical; Approve Contract with Generator Power Systems to Provide Maintenance and Repair Services on Generator at Wahkon Tower Site; Approve Renewal of Contract for Emergency Service and Preventative Maintenance of Uninterruptible Power Supply with Nationwide Power; Approve Proposal from Carl E. Johnson to Install a No Hub Backwater Valve in the Discharge Line from the Sally Port Inflammable Waste Trap; Authorize County Engineer to Attend NACE Conference; Adopt Resolution 02-07-17-01, Sale of Tax Forfeited Parcel to the City of Princeton: Approve Proposal Submitted by AllOver Media for AIS Education and Outreach Material for 2017; Approve Expenditure of County Funds for Participation in 2017 WELCOA On the Move Challenge; Approve Credit Card for Use by County Administrator, and Approve Updates to County Credit Card Policy; Appoint Candidate to East Central Regional Library Board; Authorize Cancellation of the Transportation Agreement and the Purchase of Service Agreement with Kanabec County; Approve Local Option Disaster Abatement for Darren Nielsen; and Approve Mille Lacs County Recycling Program. (Peterson, Oslin; 5-0)

Approve sale of Public Works unit 3004 through sealed bid process. (Wilhelm, Oslin; 5-0)

Authorize hire of American Environmental LLC to televise County Ditch 14. (Reynolds, Oslin; 5-0)

Accept the 2016 Medical Examiners Report. (Wilhelm, Oslin; 5-0)

Reappoint Dr. Quinn Strobl as Mille Lacs County Medical Examiner. (Peterson, Reynolds; 5-0)

Adopt Resolution 02-07-17-02, approval of charitable gambling granting exempt permit for Milaca Golf Club. (Oslin, Wilhelm & Reynolds; 5-0)

Accept information presented by Advantenon, Inc. and accept as completion of contracted services. (Reynolds, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Adjourn the meeting at 9:55 a.m. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 5-0)

ATTEST: Pat Oman

County Administrator

Roger Tellinghuisen

County Board Chair

Published in the

Union-Times

March 2, 2017

