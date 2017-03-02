Hole-in-one rings in golf season

Jeffrey Hage, Union-Times

Ken Smith, second from left with the golf club, is pictured Tuesday, Feb. 21 with his golfing partners Ted Travica, Allen Evenson and Doug Duren shortly after Smith hit a hole-in-one at Fairway Shores Golf Course southwest of Princeton.

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP – A Zimmerman-based foursome of golf aficionados were ecstatic when they heard the news that Fairway Shores Golf Course took advantage of temperatures in the 60s and opened for the season on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The excitement grew even greater when 81-year-old Ken Smith, the first golfer in the foursome, stepped to the green on hole one and fired off a shot.

Smith, who previously hit four holes-in-one at Fairway Shores, knew something was special when his 7-iron hit the ball.

“It’s a hole-in-one,” Smith said he hollered.

He really didn’t know it was a hole-in-one at the time.

“I knew I hit it well and I knew I hit it to the green,” Smith said.

The four watched as the ball dropped 12 feet to the left of the pin, and then spun off right and rolled into the hole.

“That’s kind of normal for my swing,” Smith said.

Smith, who took up golf 12 years ago when he retired, said he felt “pretty awesome” shortly after scoring the hole-in-one.

The hole-in-one was the perfect culmination of a day that started hours earlier at Merlin’s Restaurant in Princeton where the foursome of Smith, Ted Travica, Doug Duren and Allen Evenson meet each Tuesday morning for breakfast. But that’s not the only time the four get together.

Since Smith retired 12 years ago, he and Travica, Duren, and Evenson golf every day that Fairway Shores is open, they said.

“We play every day, but it’s the first time we have golfed in February,” Smith said.