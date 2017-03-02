LeRoy Greenfield, 76, died Monday, February 28, 2017 after a long and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was the brightest light in any room and we loved him deeply.

Survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 56 years, Jan; two daughters, Ann Greenfield-Tesmer of Eden Prairie and Sara Nelson (Tim) of Minnetonka; two beautiful granddaughters, Olivia (20) and Ava (16); many relatives and a lifetime of friends, especially Joe, Jerry, Bruce, Jim and Chad who supported, loved and laughed with him throughout his illness.

LeRoy was born in Pease, MN on July 23, 1940. LeRoy was known for riding his tricycle up 169 in search of fun with his Timmer cousins, or when his “wheels” got too small, hitchhiking to a watch a game with a family who owned a TV. LeRoy had a successful career in the Optical business, first in sales and then as the owner of Twin City Optical. Along the way he made lasting, cherished friends who became family. An avid sports fan and outdoor enthusiast, LeRoy played both high school and college ball. He shared many games of H-O-R-S-E and “Around the World” wisecracking with the neighbor kids. He loved a great hand of 500, Gin or Bridge, and he looked forward to the annual shuffleboard tournament at the lake. It didn’t matter if he was on the court, at the table or in a fishing boat, he was playfully competitive, often wagering for the biggest fish, the Golden Puck or the “Championship of the World.” Everything was more fun because of LeRoy’s witty enthusiasm. Throughout his life, our “Papa” was an amazing husband, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor. He taught us how to love life and most importantly, how to live life. His humble beginnings shaped him into the kind, chivalrous and generous man who always found the silver lining in even the most trying times. Papa was an early riser and wanted everyone else “up-and-at-em” so we could all be up to enjoy another day. Whistling “Tiny Bubbles” and wearing his wolf coat, LeRoy’s in heaven now, fondly looking down on all of the people he loved. Hopefully, putting in a good word with The Big Man Upstairs for a successful Viking season 2018 – SKOL PAPA!

Memorial service 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2017 at Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Rd. in Edina, with visitation one hour prior. Private family interment at a later date.