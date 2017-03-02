Letter seeks mental-health resources

The Mille Lacs County Board examined and approved a letter at its Feb. 21 meeting it will send to Sen. Andrew Mathews asking for the lawmaker’s support of the Minnesota State Bill for Housing for People with Mental Illness. The letter states that the closing of the region’s community mental-health center left a wide gap in services for people with persistent mental health issues who need a place to stay and sleep. The issue has “quickly emerged as a regional need in central Minnesota.” Support of the potential bill could help fund a housing facility that would serve counties in the Region 7E Mental Health Initiative, which includes Mille Lacs County.