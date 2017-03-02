Meet your neighbor: Andrea Mikla

Andrea Mikla considers herself a “multipotentialite,” a person who doesn’t necessarily have one true calling in life, but instead finds herself able to perform a number of different tasks, and is happiest doing so.

Mikla didn’t just pull the word from thin air: It’s borrowed from Emilie Wapnick, a musician, blogger, web designer and McGill University law school graduate, whose website Puttylike expounds upon the concept and acknowledges other similar terms from history, like Renaissance person and polymath.

Although she was educated in art and graphic design, Mikla’s work has expanded into elements of marketing and interior design. She helps businesses design logos and coordinate their social media presence, and she also helps couples with a variety of wedding planning tasks. She worked for years as a visual manager for Dayton’s, Marshall Fields and Macy’s. She oversaw the decorating of one of the homes on Milaca’s holiday home tour in December. Mikla also currently works as a media specialist for the Milaca School District, where her duties include handling graphic design work for the Planning and Implementation grant-funded Milaca Community Coalition.

“I was an art girl, and it’s just really evolved into helping people create a beautiful space,” Mikla said.

Her career often sees her realizing other people’s visions for their spaces, brands and events, but Mikla still occasionally finds time to work on art projects of her own. Her mother initially encouraged her to study painting, and she was commissioned for a painting late last year, to be shown later this year. She says she doesn’t differentiate too much between working on art on her own and working for hire.

“I never really think of it financially,” Mikla said. “There’s always an opportunity to find beauty in everything.”

