Mock trial advances to State

Photo by Jeffrey Hage, Union-Times

The Princeton High School mock trial team has advanced to the state tournament and will

compete Friday and Saturday at the Stearns County Courthouse in St. Cloud. Mock trial participants in the back row are, left to right, TaLeah Janssen, Adonis Rathbun and Anders Wold. Participants in the front row are, left to right, Tia Meyer, Ellie Pomerleau, Claire Ostroot, Angela

Lindell, Avary Pomerleau, Megan Johnson, and Katie Alickson. The mock trial team is coached

by Heather Sorenson.