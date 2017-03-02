Mock trial advances to State

Photo by Jeffrey Hage, Union-Times
The Princeton High School mock trial team has advanced to the state tournament and will
compete Friday and Saturday at the Stearns County Courthouse in St. Cloud. Mock trial participants in the back row are, left to right, TaLeah Janssen, Adonis Rathbun and Anders Wold. Participants in the front row are, left to right, Tia Meyer, Ellie Pomerleau, Claire Ostroot, Angela
Lindell, Avary Pomerleau, Megan Johnson, and Katie Alickson. The mock trial team is coached
by Heather Sorenson.