Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MILACA

The City of Milaca Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 6:00pm at the Milaca City Hall, at 255 1st St E., in the council room to consider a request from John Przymus for a conditional use to have twenty-eight (28) assisted living units in a B-2 General Business Zoning District. The property is located at 210 HWY 23 E., Milaca, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota. Legally described:

Part of Block 46, Described as Part of Parcel B of 3/16/95 Survey, Within Block 46, & W 1/2 of Vacated 2nd Ave SE, 5th Addition to the City of Milaca.

Published in the

Union-Times

March 2, 2017

