Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MILACA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON VACATION OR RIGHT-OF-WAY

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday March 16, 2017 at 6:30 PM, the City Council of the City of Milaca will conduct a public hearing to consider the vacation of the public right-of-way described as the southerly extension of 3rd Ave SE in Milaca through the parking lot of St. Marys Catholic Church, 645 3rd Avenue SE, Milaca, MN. The legal description of the right of way to be vacated is as follows:

Commencing at a point 530 feet due south of the North 1/4 corner or Section 36, Township 38N, Range 27W, in Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, thence N. 88deg.43 E, 138.5 feet for a point of beginning; thence south interior angle of 88deg.39 approximately 796.3 feet to the southerly boundary line of the tract herein above described; thence east interior angle 90deg.48, 33 feet, thence; north interior angle 89deg.12, 412.7 feet; thence east interior angle 91deg.21, 33 feet; thence north interior angle 88deg.39 approximately 390 feet to the northerly boundary line of the tract herein above described; thence west interior angle 88deg.39, 66 feet to point of beginning.

The public is invited to come at this time to address the Council on this proposal. Written comments may also be submitted. For questions contact Interim City Manager Bob Derus at 320-983-3141, or email [email protected] city.com.

City of Milaca,

Bob Derus Interim City Manager

Published in the

Union-Times

March 2, 9, 2017

658525