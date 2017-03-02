Parents raise awareness of bullying

PRINCETON -The mother of a Princeton High School freshman who was allegedly taunted and verbally assaulted as retaliation for defending a friend who was bullied did the right thing, the girl’s mother told members of the Princeton School Board on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

However, the school district erred by not doing enough to protect Aaliyah Carlsen or discipline students who retaliated against the girl, according to Erin Carlsen, Aaliyah’s mother.

In addition, Aaliyah’s education has been affected since the November 2016 incident, her mother said.

“Her grades are dropping and she is having trouble focusing,” Carlsen said.

Princeton School Board Chair Deb Ulm assured Carlsen that the School Board cares about what happened to her daughter.

“There is not a person at this table who supports bullying,” Ulm told Carlsen and 12 supporters in the meeting room at Princeton City Hall.

The situation developed in mid-November when a female student was threatened at Princeton High School, said Josi Fjeld, the mother of bullied girl. Aaliyah was a friend of the girl, Fjeld said.

“Multiple students witnessed it, and Aaliyah was brought into it when she saw my daughter crying in the hallway,” Fjeld said.

Aaliyah asked for a bathroom pass to get out of class and see a school counselor to discuss the incident. The parents were informed of the situation a few weeks later, Fjeld said.

Fjeld said she doesn’t understand the delay in informing the parents if a school counselor had become involved.

“The girls went to people they should be able to trust. Why wasn’t it reported?” Fjeld asked.

The incident was reported, according to Dr. Julia Espe, superintendent of the Princeton School District.

“This case was reported and dealt with that very day,” Espe said.If Fjeld and Carlsen had been notified about the in-school bullying situation, a future assault could maybe have been prevented, Fjeld said.

“Weeks later, Aaliyah was assaulted off campus in what is believed to be retaliation,” Fjord said. The fact that the girls had gone to the counselor and “snitched” on students who bullied Fjeld’s daughter was mentioned during the off-campus assault.

That situation happened when Aaliyah was invited to go to a movie in Milaca with a group of girls. Instead of going to a movie, Aaliyah was taken to a Milaca residence where she was allegedly assaulted and bullied.

Aaliyah was allegedly held against her will for about two hours and her phone was taken from her. The girl who threatened Fjeld’s daughter pressured Aaliyah to fight her.

“It was premeditated,” Carlsen said.

“She was lured to the apartment where she was held for two hours,” Carlsen said.

“She was assaulted repeatedly,” she said.

Aaliyah told her mother about the situation the following morning. They sought and were granted a restraining order against the alleged offender, Carlsen said.

The Milaca Police Department was notified and after investigating the incident, forwarded a complaint to the Mille Lacs County Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges, according to Milaca Police Chief Todd Quaintance. Because the case deals with a juvenile, no information regarding it is available to the public, according to Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh. All law enforcement records regarding juveniles that are or may be delinquent are categorized as private data pursuant to Minnesota Statute 260B.171(5), Walsh said.The Princeton School District conducted an investigation of its own, Espe said,ut its hands are tied in regards to the Milaca assault because the situation did not occur on a school campus, nor did it occur within the school district. In regard to the alleged assault of Fjeld’s daughter in early November, any disciplinary action taken against any student involved in the situation is protected under data privacy laws, Espe said.“School districts can not suspend or expel students for conduct that does not have a provable nexus to the school,” Espe added.Kristin Ahles, who is Carlsen’s sister and Aaliyah’s aunt, was also in attendance at the board meeting.

Ahles said the bullying situation at Princeton High School could serve as a great opportunity for the school district to review and modify its procedures.Espe agreed, saying that the school district always looks at its procedures and policies. After the alleged bullying incident the school district took a look at its procedures and changed some ways it does things, Espe said.

“We do that because we want to keep kids safe,” she said. “Their safety is our highest value.”