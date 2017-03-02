Townships – BLUE HILL TOWNSHIP

CORRECTION OF NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION

ANNUAL MEETING AND BOARD OF CANVASS

On March 14, 2017, Blue Hill Township will hold its annual elections at the Blue Hill Town Hall located at 32090 153rd St.

The polls will be open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

for the purpose of electing (1) Supervisor for a three year term and (1) treasurer for a two year term, also to vote on question 1, shall option B providing for the appointment of the treasurer by the town board be adopted for the government of the town and Question 2, shall option B providing for the appointment of the clerk by the town board be adopted for the government of the town.

Immediately after polls close at 8:01 p.m. the annual meeting begins. In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting will be held March 21, 2017.

The Township Hall will be open on Saturday, March 11, 2016 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon for absentee voting.

A public accuracy test will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Town Hall for the purpose of demonstrating the accuracy of the software program to be used at the township election.

The Town Board of Supervisors will meet as the Board of Canvas to officially certify the election results immediately after the close of the annual meeting

Janice Anderson,

Clerk

Published in the

Union-Times

March 2, 2017

