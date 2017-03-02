Townships – PAGE TOWNSHIP

Notice of Annual Election of Officers and Annual Meeting

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Page Township, Mille Lacs County, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Page Town Hall: 21804 – 140th Avenue, Milaca.

The Election Poll hours will be from 5PM to 8PM at which time the voters will elect:

SUPERVISOR for a three-year term,

TREASURER for a two-year term.

The Clerks Office will be open Saturday, March 11 from 10 am to 12 noon for absentee voting.

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 PM to conduct all business prescribed by law, including setting the annual property tax levy.

The Board of Canvass will be held following the close of Annual Town Meeting to certify the election results. For questions, please contact Kyle Weimann, Page Township Clerk at 320-983-5206 or [email protected]

Published in the

Union-Times

March 2, 9, 2017

