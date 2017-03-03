First round complete at state

After one round of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament, two local wrestlers still have a chance to be state champion.

Kyle Boeke and Neil Hanson advanced with decisive wins in the first round, while Jon Hall, Tim Bialka, Colton Hellman, Gage Thomas-Ferry and Jesse McClay wait to find out if they can wrestleback after losses.

Boeke (32-4) kicked off the action at 106 against Bryce Golden (27-14) from Bemidji. The eighth-grader proved too fast for Golden, slashing for ankle-pick in the opening ten seconds and a Granby roll to start the second period for a 4-0 lead. Boeke consistently shot in deep and picked up takedowns for an 11-3 win.

Neil Hanon (32-2) had a scoreless first period with his opening-round opponent, Chizaram Azonwu (32-8) of St. Paul Johnson. He quickly sent his opponent to his back in the second, though, for a 5-0 lead. Then he went to work on top with three tilts to finish off his opponent, 13-0.

Tim Bialka (35-4) suffered a rough loss. He was beating Istvan Tifan (23-2) of St. Paul Highland Park, 4-1 after the first period. Then, he was caught in a fireman’s carry and taken to his back to flip the leader, 5-4. After escape, Bialka took back the lead with a takedown to end the second, 7-5. To begin the final period, Bialka had locked hands while riding and Tifan earned an escape to tie up the match, 7-7, with 1:30 left.

40 seconds later, Tifan caught Bialka in another fireman’s carry, Bialka escaped quickly and got in deep on a shot, but failed to finish, so Tifan ended with another takedown against the tired senior, 11-8.

At 126, Jon Hall (25-11) suffered a heartbreaker, too. The three-time state qualifier was up 5-1 heading into the third period, but got pinned in the third. He was looking for his third takedown against Ezra Kaping (37-6) of Litchfield, but was Whizzered and rolled to his back for the loss.

At 138, Jesse McClay (29-12) led for most of the way in his first career state match, but Dylan Fudge (30-3) of Perham earned a takedown late in the second period to take a 2-1 lead into the final period. Fudge recorded another takedown and had McClay on his back at the edge of the circle, but an illegal hold gave McClay new life. Trailing 7-2 with about 20 seconds remaining, McClay created separation with a sit out had his opponent on his back with a headlock when the buzzer sounded for a 7-4 loss.

Gage Thomas-Ferry (17-15 faced the two-seed at Class AA 160, Sakai Kelly (37-5) of Henry Siley-Mendota Heights. Thomas-Ferry battled hard, but gave up seven takedowns in a 15-6 defeat against a bit faster and stronger opponent.

Colton Hellman (34-5) finished off the session at heavyweight, getting pinned by Jared Welch (14-3) of Wabasco-Red Rock Central. Welch earned a reversal on a switch to start the second for a 4-0 lead and bowled over the junior with a half-nelson soon after.

The quarterfinals begin at 4:00 p.m. Hanson wrestles Travis Capelle (23-7) of Stewartville and Boeke wrestles Jerry Simes (23-13) of Litchfield. If their first round opponent wins in the quarterfinals, the other five wrestlers will move on to wrestlebacks at 7 p.m. If not, they are eliminated.

Check back for updates at day’s end.