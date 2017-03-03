Harold Freese

Funeral services for Harold John Freese, age 68, were held Friday, March 3, 2017 at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home. Interment followed at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Harold John Freese was born January 17, 1949 in Willmar, Minnesota to John, Jr. and Bernice (Wigg) Freese. He attended school in Milaca. He served in the U.S. Army for two tours in Vietnam. Upon his return, he hauled milk cans for the Foreston Creamery. He moved to Minneapolis and worked construction. He passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the Saint Cloud VA.

Harold is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Adam) Thorsbakken; grandsons, Zachary and Bryan; brothers and sisters, Chuck (Laura), Robert, Gloria (Larry) Templin, Karen (Steven) Roberts, Anita Retzlaff (friend, Jim Zupan), Nancy (Brett) Yant, Victoria (Richard) Mostad, and David Freese; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two nephews.

Post navigation