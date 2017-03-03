Officer Jackie Minks retires from dream job

Photo by Jeffrey Hage, Union-Times

Jackie Minks has retired as a police officer with the Milaca Police Department. She is pictured above on Friday, Feb. 24 – her last day on patrol.

They say all good things must come to an end, and that’s the case with the career of Milaca police officer Jackie Minks.

Minks retired Tuesday, Feb. 28. Her last day on patrol was Friday, Feb. 24.

Minks served as a police officer for just 12 years – but her career was about 40 years in the making.

Her dream of becoming a police officer is tied to lemons and oranges.

Minks was born near Los Angeles in Orange County, California in the era of go-go dancers. She recalls being about 8-years-old when she and a friend down the street dressed in mini-skirts and opened a lemonade stand. They armed themselves with a radio and two small tables and danced from the foot of a driveway as a means to attract customers to the lemonade stand.

“We called it “lemonade-a-go-go”,” Minks recalled.

People drove by. People gave them long looks. But people didn’t stop to buy lemonade, Minks said.

“The first one to buy was an Orange County cop,” Minks said.

The officer let the girls sit in the seat of his squad car.

Minks was hooked and the dream of becoming a police officer was born.

“That was the day I knew I wanted to become a cop,” she said.

But Jackie Minks’ day as a police officer wouldn’t come until about 40 years later.

Her family moved a lot because her father worked for International Dairy Queen in a real estate division. The job eventually brought the family to Bloomington, home of Dairy Queen’s corporate headquarters.

Minks’ career path took her to National Car Rental, which was based in Bloomington at the time. She became a national account representative – a job that eventually took her to Washington D.C. before a return to the Twin Cities.

Minks eventually left National Car Rental and went to work retail at Dayton’s Department Store where she sold china, crystal and silver in the store’s bridal department. That’s where she met her husband Eric Minks, an officer with the Princeton Police Department. He was doing loss prevention work for Dayton’s while attending college.

Jackie Minks made some friends in Minneapolis who worked in law enforcement.

Her dream to be a police officer was rekindled as she did ride-alongs with her police officer friends. She also got an opportunity to work as a vice squad decoy on the streets of Minneapolis.

Eric and Jackie married and moved to Eric’s hometown of Princeton. Jackie commuted to work in the Twin Cities.

“I was getting tired of the commute when a friend who is an instructor at Metro State University said there was an accelerated program in Law Enforcement I could enroll in,” Minks said.

Minks said there was a part of her that always wished she would have pursued a career in law enforcement.

“I always wanted to do it, and now had an opportunity,” she said.

Minks returned to school and graduated. She interviewed for an opening at the Milaca Police Department where she was hired for her first and only position in law enforcement.

Patrolling the streets of Milaca was very different from the life Minks was used to while living in the Twin Cities. there may have been a bit of culture shock, she said.

“It was a town with one stoplight, and a 4-story building was known as the high-rise and was the tallest building in town,” Minks said.

“People also referred to places as landmarks, like the old Dairy Queen and the old hospital. I had to learn where all those things were,” she said.

Working as an officer was also different than Minks had expected.

“When you’re new, you want every call to be with lights and sirens. But you learn quickly that it doesn’t have to be that way,” Minks said.

Milaca proved to be a quiet place in terms of law enforcement, and that allowed Minks to shape the kind of career she had.

She says Milaca allowed her to be a people-person. She adopted the people of Milaca, and the people of Milaca adopted Jackie Minks.

“I always treated everyone with respect, and in return, people respected me,” Minks said.

She has been humbled by all the nice comments people have made on her Facebook page as her retirement date neared.

Minks doesn’t have any retirement plans yet, other than looking forward to attending all the upcoming basketball games of her 12-year-old son.

But she’s confident that another career remains around the corner.

Prior to Minks’ last shift on Feb. 24, she was already being missed by someone who asked if she would consider coming out of retirement.

“Yes,” she answered. “For a million dollars.”

Jackie Minks paused to reflect on her career as a Milaca police officer.

“I hope I helped make the lives of people a little bit better,” she said.

“I know I did!” Minks said with a smile.