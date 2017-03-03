Princeton Council approves three change orders

The Princeton City Council approved at its Feb. 23 meeting three change orders for different projects:

—$14,188 for the West Branch Street roadway and utility improvements project for additional pipe connections, installation of a hydrant extension, lighting unit and up-size of one pipe.

—$10,000 on the main sanitary sewer lift station rehabilitation project that involved testing pressure, electrical and other elements; labeling pipes; checking seals; and painting and sealing in the electrical room.

—$960 for the nearly complete public works building, which the change-order request says is under its $430,000 budget by 5 percent.