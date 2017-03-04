Dorr: Transportation needs should top list of ways to use state’s budget surplus; some tax cuts/changes wouldn’t hurt either

Great – the much-anticipated update of Minnesota’s budget surplus showed us Tuesday that there’s a quarter of a billion dollars more in the surplus that the last guesstimate in December.

The figure on Tuesday was $1.65 billion, $250 million more than the $1.4 billion that we heard about in December.

Now comes the hard part – getting Democrats and Republicans to agree on how it should be spent, or not spent.

I agree that some should be put aside for one of those rainy days we keep hearing about. You never know when one of those rainy days will come around, or when tax collections won’t be as robust as they are now.

Before any further discussion, however, let’s straighten one thing out. Gov. Mark Dayton was quoted after the Tuesday forecast as saying. “We worked hard to achieve these budget surpluses, and they must be preserved.”

I don’t quite understand the “we” reference. Isn’t it the residents of Minnesota who have paid tax upon tax to get to this point? One chart I saw shows the new general fund forecast being generated largely by individual income taxes and the general sales tax. The new forecast includes $274 million more in individual income taxes than previously forecast (that’s MORE than a quarter of a billion dollars), $48 million more in sales tax collections and $69 million more in corporate franchise taxes.

If the governor wants to take credit for those figures, let him. But it’s the people and the businesses that are paying the freight.

So doesn’t it follow that there should be some tax cuts, or credits? If the state is collecting that much it seems to me that taxes might be a mite too high.

I still think that transportation should be the top priority, mainly for roads and bridges (as opposed to transit funding) around the state that have fallen into disrepair, especially after nothing was done about that problem in the Legislature’s 2016 session.

Kurt Daudt (R-Crown), the Princeton High School graduate of 1992 who is Speaker of the House, said, “We’d like to leave a little more money on the bottom line of Minnesotans. We think we should give some of that back, reinvest in Minnesotans, put Minnesota first.”

You can classify that as a politically-oriented statement if you want. But it makes sense that if the state is collecting that much more in taxes than expected, it would also make sense to cut back a bit and/or give some back.

Republicans have talked about tax breaks for small businesses, agriculture, and students who have to pay off loans. Democrats are backing limited tax breaks, with an emphasis on education spending such as expanding prekindergarten programs and increasinig funding for public universities. (We should remember that the governor vetoed a bill from the last session that would have provided about $260 million in various tax cuts.)

I don’t pretend to know all the answers but I sure hope that transportation is the top priority. Democrats are saying they don’t know what will happen with Donald Trump as president, hinting that the economy will slip a bit. And it might, despite the Dow being up more than 300 points for one day as I was writing on Wednesday afternoon. I don’t know that being over 21,000 (up 1,000 points the last 35 days) can be sustained.

I have no quarrel with Sen. Tom Bakk (DFL-Cook), that party’s leader in the Senate, saying he’d like to see the additional $250 million in the surplus put into reserve. Fine. But let’s use a major share of the remaining $1.4 billion remaining in the surplus for roads and bridges, and throw in some type of tax relief.

Some items that made news in the Princeton area in 1970

The Great Northern Railway announced plans to close the train station in Princeton and a hearing was set by the Minnesota Public Service Commission for Milaca, where there was still a full-time agent. A group of Princeton businessmen had a meeting at Sanborn’s Cafe (part of the K-Bob Cafe today) to fight the closing.

A front-page drawing in the Princeton Union showed plans for Mark Memorial Park and included a baseball field, tennis, handball and basketball courts, a softball field, a picnic area with shelter, a playground and horseshoe pits.

A drawing on the front page of the Princeton Union showed the route for the Highway 169 bypass.

Another hearing about the possible closing of the Princeton railroad station was held in St. Paul, with the decision expected in 90 days.

There was a nationwide wildcat strike of postal workers, cutting off mail received from the Twin Cities to Princeton, although local mail was being delivered.

The population of Princeton, just before the 1970 census, was estimated at 2,777. Today there are more than 4,800.

Clarence Paulson retired after 33 years on the local school board.

In the first game ever played at the new baseball field in Mark Park, Bob Soule pitched a three-hit 2-0 shutout over Mora and Jerry Bergeron hit the first homer ever there, a liner over the fence in left.

There were 130 in the graduating class at Princeton High School.

The Polka Days Fesitval was set for May 29. It was the forerunner of the Rum River Festival.

The Minnesota Public Service Commission ruled that less-than-carload rail service to Princeton would continue but that a full-time agent could be dropped. There would be a traveling agent between the Princeton and Mora stations. Burlington Northern (formerly Great Northern) had sought to close the station, saying it was losing money.

The first-ever Legion Baseball Tournament was held at the new field and the field was also dedicated. (The tournament will be held for the 47th straight year in the summer of 2017.)

Roger Bohm, a local teacher, won the state trapshooting contest, hitting 99 out of 100.

Princeton’s new school, North Elementary, was said to be ready in time for the opening of school on Aug. 26. Back then the first three days of school were half days but lunch was served each day.

With a school bus shuttling people between North Elementary and the new pool at the high school, dedication ceremonies were held on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Fingerhut Manufacturing announced it was moving its mailing operation from Princeton to operations in Mora, Sauk Centre and Alexandria. At the height of its mailing operation here Princeton was rated the fourth-largest post office in the state behind only Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth.

SPORTS MEMORIES

March 14, 1957- The wrestling team ended the season 8-8-2 and Dean Anderson had a team-best 17-2 record.

March 15, 1962 – Lee Matthewman (629) and Margaret Olson (506) led the high series for the week at Princeton’s two bowling establishments. Tom Peterson (257) and Hazel Hamann (216) had the high games among bowlers in 20 leagues.

March 16, 1967 – Bob Backlund placed second in the 175-pound class at the state wrestling tournament, ending a string of 25 straight wins that season . . . Don McAlpine and Tom Enger were elected co-captains for the 19967-68 basketball team.

March 16, 1972 – Bob Hedenstrom was all-conference in basketball, averaging 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds a game.

March 17, 1977 – Goalie Brian Peterson had three shutouts as the local bantam hockey team won a house tournamenet in Elk River . . . Michelle Ziegler won the all-around, vault and uneven bars in regional competition at Grand Rapids . . . The girls basketball team lost 39-31 to Forest Lake in a subregion game and finished 14-6.

March 11, 1982 – An outside shot that luckily banked in with a second to go gave Duluth Central a win over Princeton (16-4) in the Region 7AA basketball quarterfinals. Barb Blomberg had 21 points . . . Curt Winkelman placed third in the state at 167 pounds. Princeton wrestlers were 9-9 at the state tournament.

March 12, 1987 – The girls basketball team finished 15-5 after losing 73-55 to Grand Rapids in section quarterfinals. Judy Bornholdt scored 15 points, Karry Schimming 13 and Kelly Keen 11 . . . Eric Minks was 15 for 16 from the field and scored 34 points in a 96-95 overtime loss to St. Cloud Apollo. But the Tigers beat Sauk Rapids 73-65 to clinch third in the conference as Minks scored 23 and Scott Kinney 15.

March 11, 1992 – With an injured three-year starter out of the starting lineup, the girls basketball team was upset 50-49 by Duluth East in section play. The team finished with a school-best 19-4 record and went 70 days without losing . . . Jason Moulton scored 24 points but Princeton lost 58-52 to North Branch in subsection play.

March 20, 1997 – Erin Gunderson was named most valuable and all-conference for the girls basketball team . .. Princeton lost 73-60 to Cloquet at Hibbing in the Section 7AAA semifinals. Jeremy Olson had 20 points, Jesse James 17.

March 7, 2002 – Mark Anderson (12th and 13th) and Charlie Tindell (12th and 14th) each placed in two events at the state swim meet . . . PHS grad Ian McVey earned all-state and all-regional honors while playing basketball at Fergus Falls Community College and was headed to Division I Utah State to play.

March 8, 2007 – The season ended for the girls basketball team (14-13) with a 54-31 loss to No. 1-ranked Becker in the section semifinals. The team beat Annandale in its first section game, 44-32, as Katie Loberg had 17 points and 17 rebounds.

March 8, 2012 – The boys basketball team beat Milaca 61-49 as Joss Jondahl scored 19 and John Jedneak 17.