News from the Region

SWAT team partners in Norwegian Guard training

Forces from the United States military, the Norwegian Home Guard and law enforcement units from across the state, including Morrison County’s SWAT team, spent Sunday, Feb. 19, storming buildings and eliminating enemies in them on an urban warfare training facility at Camp Ripley. The enemies were role players and everyone was armed with training ammunition or blanks. The exercise served as a finale to the 44th Norwegian Exchange (NOREX) between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard.

– Morrison Co. Record

Big Lake man dies from crash on Highway 10

A Big Lake Township crash just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday Feb. 22 has claimed the life of a 33-year-old Big Lake man who had been on his way to work for the Monticello School District.

Matthew Barthel was southbound in his 2008 Mazda 3 on Sherburne County Road 81 crossing Highway 10 on a green light at the time of the crash.

A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling west on Highway 10 at the time reportedly entered the intersection on a red light, first colliding with Barthel’s car in the intersection before veering off and striking a 2011 Toyota Camry, which was stopped in the right lane of eastbound Highway 10, according to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol.

– Elk River Star News

Charges: Man burglarizes neighbor’s home

A man claiming he was at his neighbor’s residence returning their cat that had gotten out is facing a felony burglary charge.

Nicholas Lee Ciccarelli, 39, of North Branch Township, was charged before Judge James Dehn on Feb. 14 in Isanti County District Court with felony second-degree burglary of a dwelling.

The alleged burglary took place on Feb. 12 at a residence located along the 5880 block of Peterson Trail NE.

– Isanti County News

Linn Furniture owner sells

After 19 years operating Lin Furniture in Little Falls, owner Linda Burggraff decided it was time to sell.

It is something she had discussed for the last two years with her employee, Todd Waldoch, 27, who was interested in buying the store at some point. He grew up in Randall and lives in Flensburg and knew he wanted to stay in the area.

– Morrison Co. Record

Benton gets public crime mapping tool

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and LexisNexis Risk Solutions, recently partnered to provide the Community Crime Map (http://communitycrimemap.com/) that maps and analyzes crime data, alerts Benton County citizens about crimes in their area, and allows the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to quickly alert the public.

Benton County citizens can view a map of the crimes in their area, sign up for neighborhood watch reports and submit an anonymous tip about a crime.

– Benton County Sheriff