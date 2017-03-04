People on the Street…

Question: Do you watch the Academy Awards show and do you have a prediction for which movie wins the Oscar for best picture? Nominees for 2017 included “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea,” and “Moonlight.”

David Haugen said he’s a bit of a movie buff and usually watches the first hour or so of the annual show then records the rest to watch the highlights. He said, “I would assume “La La Land” will win, but you never know.” Haugen thought “Hell or High Water” was also a strong contender.



Bob Hasinfelt, well known around Princeton as Pastor Bob of the Princeton Food Pantry and for the Nova he drives, said he neither watches the Academy Awards show nor has a prediction of what movie would win best picture. He said he probably has not seen any of the nominated movies.

Amanda Roderick said she does not usually watch the Academy Awards but her father records it and she occasionally watches the highlights with him. She had no idea which picture would win but predicted it might be the one starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, “Fences.” If not that one, then maybe “Hacksaw Ridge” because she heard it’s a good movie. Joe Roderick said he does not watch the Academy Awards, either, and could not say which movie would win the Oscar. However, he said if there was a movie nominated that starred Matthew McConaughey, it would definitely win. He agreed when his sister said the star is her brother’s current “movie-man crush.” Julia Garvey said she does not watch the Academy Awards but enjoys some other awards shows such as the Grammys for music. She said the footage of stars and their fashions on the red carpet is usually more interesting than the show, so she’ll probably catch highlights of that. Garvey didn’t have a prediction for best-picture winner but wanted to see it be “Fences” since stars Washington and Davis are such good actors.

