Buffer law deadline approaches

The Mille Lacs County Board received an update on the Minnesota buffer law established in 2015 that requires all landowners to establish buffer vegetation where their property is adjacent to a public water body or drainage-ditch system.

Michele McPherson, Mille Lacs County land services director, and Susan Shaw, Soil and Water Conservation District administrator, presented the information and said the deadline for establishing the required 50-foot-wide buffer on public water bodies is November 2017. Public drainage ditches must have a buffer of at least 16 feet established before November 2018.

Shaw and McPherson said spring will bring a lot of activity because the buffers due to be established by fall need to be planted this spring in order to establish roots and be considered compliant. The two said compliance checks will initially be conducted through aerial photography and sometimes with a field inspection if the photos don’t show enough detail. If a resident is found to be out of compliance, they’ll have 11 months to comply and avoid an administrative penalty, such as a potential $100 fine that increases with time.

Gov. Mark Dayton played an instrumental role in enacting the buffer law, which aims to protect water quality throughout the state by establishing vegetative buffers equivalent to about 110,000 collective acres. The strategy is to provide a natural filter that reduces erosion and prevents or reduces runoff pollution.

While buffers can be farmed, they also must be created with a perennial-root plant, so corn or alfalfa would not be a compliant buffer. Board Chairman Roger Tellinghuisen asked if a berm would be an acceptable alternative, and Shaw said the new law does allow for some “alternative practices,” but the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, or BWSR, is still considering what those can and cannot be.

Shaw said if a farm happens to already be certified through the clean water program, it automatically complies with the new buffer law.

McPherson said she’s been keeping an eye on legislation and is only aware of one proposal right now to delay the buffer law two years. She doubted it would gain any momentum, since only the House and not the Senate had proposed something. Also, Dayton has said he’ll veto anything that seeks to dilute the buffer law or its purpose of protecting state waters.

Shaw said the county SWCD had been reaching out to affected and non-compliant landowners, such as by mailed postcards. She said the main and initial task for establishing the buffers will be to determine at exactly what point the water body starts. Shaw had already made appointments for the spring to go and delineate the 50-foot buffer on a few properties.