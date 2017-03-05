Library system names new director

During board reports at the Feb. 21 meeting, Commissioner Genny Reynolds announced that the East Central Regional Library board had offered the open director’s position to veteran ECRL employee Carla Lydon. Her regional experience includes serving as assistant director and supervising 14 branch libraries in six counties, developing a library-volunteer program and representing the library system on various statewide committees. Lydon holds a master’s degree in library and information science, and her overall experience includes positions in libraries as well as a public school system.