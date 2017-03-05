Mediation officially begins

County Administrator Pat Oman told the Mille Lacs County Board at its Feb. 21 workshop that the county and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe would participate Feb. 24 in the first mediation session regarding the law enforcement agreement between the two, which the county revoked in June 2016. The two sides have been unable to agree or effectively negotiate a new agreement. Oman said the county’s negotiations team includes himself, Commissioners David Oslin and Tim Wilhelm, County Attorney Joe Walsh, County Sheriff Brent Lindgren and Randy Thompson, consulting attorney on tribal matters.