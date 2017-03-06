Don G. Bartholomew

Don George Bartholomew was born March 21, 1942 in Watertown, South Dakota to George and Agnes (Peterson) Bartholomew. During World War II Don and his mother lived with her parents on a farm near Brookings, South Dakota where Don grew up with his aunts and uncles while his dad served in the South Pacific. After the war the family moved back to Watertown and eventually moved to Milbank, South Dakota where Don’s dad managed a National Food store. Don began working in the store when he was 10, sweeping floors after hours. Little did he know he would be working in grocery stores for the next 64 years, graduating to stock boy to carry out to produce manager to eventually becoming a meat cutter/manager. Following graduation from Milbank High School, Don joined the Army National Guard, and was called to active duty in August 1961 for the Berlin Wall crisis.

On February 16, 1963, Don married Susan Ferber at Trinity Lutheran, Corona, South Dakota. They made their first home in New Ulm, Minnesota where their daughter Vicky was born. In May 1964 they moved back to Milbank, South Dakota where Don began his meat cutting career. During this time their daughter Brenda was born. In 1972, Don and family moved to Princeton, Minnesota where he managed the meat market for Tom Thumb for 10 years. In September 1982, he went to work for Olson’s Super Value in Milaca. He remained there until May 2008 when Olson’s was sold to Teal’s. Don continued to work for Teal’s part time until mid-summer 2016.

Don joined Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1972. When his daughters were young, Don supervised many youth activities. Don also served on the church council and volunteered for various jobs. He was an active member of the “Choir Pursettes,” lending a hand with whatever needed to be done. He enjoyed time spent with his family on auto trips, tent camping, school activities, family gatherings and being with family and friends. In later years he enjoyed watching baseball, car racing and football on TV, and the company of the family cat Kokopelli. He will be especially remembered for his love of telling stories.

Don is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Vicky of Goodyear, AZ; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Simon Thielen of St. Cloud MN; sister and brother-in-law, Renae and David Button of Kerkhoven, MN; sister-in-law and husband, Barbara and Gene Remund of Glencoe, MN; brother-in-law, Larry Ferber of Corona, SD; and brother-in-law and wife, Raymond and Sheila Ferber of Omaha, NE; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tom Bartholomew.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, (763)389-1131.