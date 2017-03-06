Milaca High School social studies teacher wins award for teaching about the Holocaust

Milaca High School social studies teacher Colleen Bell is the recipient of the Leo Weiss Courage to Teach award for her efforts teaching her students about the Holocaust.

The award is given by the Jewish Community Relations Committee of Minnesota and the Dakotas to a teacher who goes above and beyond to teach about the Holocaust.

Bell was not aware that Milaca High School Principal Damian Patnode had submitted her name for consideration for the award until she was informed that she had won it.

“I didn’t know any of this was happening,” Bell said.

Patnode and one of Bell’s students sent letters of recommendation for Bell.

Each year Bell attends the Belfer National Conference for Educators, a three-day conference hosted by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, which teaches educators curriculum strategies for covering the Holocaust in their classes.

“The point of the training is to educate teachers,” Bell said, so that they can better educate their students. “Statistically children are the most uneducated about the Holocaust.”

In addition to covering the Holocaust briefly in her general history classes, Bell also teaches a semester-long elective Holocaust Awareness course, which she petitioned the school to create. She began teaching the class in 2012 and will offer it for the sixth time this school year.

Patnode noted the initiative Bell took in organizing the class in his letter of recommendation.

“From the initial idea of offering this class, to the content and curriculum, Colleen has coordinated it all,” he wrote.

Students in the class have the opportunity to visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum each year. For Bell, the key to teaching history effectively is giving students something in the past they can relate to.

“Sometimes it’s hard for students to really get interested in history if it’s not something they can attach themselves to,” she said.

Bell’s interest in the Holocaust, and in history more generally, was inspired by a neighbor she had, when she was a child, who was a survivor of Auschwitz, one of the most infamous Nazi concentration camps.

The class addresses both the Holocaust as a historical event and the issue of genocide more broadly. The purpose of educating on the subject is to prevent history from repeating itself.

“Do we have the ability to prevent and stop genocide?” is the operative question of the class, Bell said. “My goal for it is to teach about hatred and intolerance and that we have the ability to love our neighbors.”

The Holocaust is a topic that sometimes creates conflict in classrooms, but Bell stressed the importance of teaching it because the issues that caused it haven’t gone away. She noted that the Jewish Community Relations Committee was forced evacuate after a bomb threat less than two weeks ago.

“There is still the fight against anti-Semitism,” she said.

Part of what Bell teaches her students is not to take everything they hear or read in the media at face value, which can contribute to the kind of mass misinformation that allows confusion and misunderstanding to ferment into hate.

“A big part of it is not thinking for themselves and succumbing to propaganda,” Bell said.

After this year, Bell is planning to apply for a Museum Teacher fellowship through the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, a program that would require her to take an even greater role in educating about the Holocaust.