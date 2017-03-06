Milaca School Board approves 2017-18 calendar

The Milaca School Board approved a calendar for the 2017-2018 school year at the Feb. 21 board meeting.

The calendar, recommended to the board by the members of its calendar committee, starts after Labor Day and wraps up before Memorial Day, as widely suggested by parents and community members at a series of public meetings late last year. The first day of school will be Sept. 5, and the last will be May 22. Graduation will take place on May 18.

The calendar includes 170 student days and 182 teacher days. Superintendent Tim Truebenbach expressed enthusiasm for the plan.

“After a lot of looking at different calendars, a lot of community input, this calendar gets as many days as possible ahead of testing,” Truebenbach said, which was something deemed desirable. “I’m opportunistic about great things here,” he continued.

During November 2016, the School Board held three public community meetings about the calendar. The long journey to arrive at this final calendar was predicated by the results of a survey to gauge public interest in the idea of trying out a “flexible learning year” in the Milaca district, which would allow for Milaca’s academic year to start earlier and end later. The community survey, conducted in spring 2016, found that 57 percent of respondents were in favor of or interested in learning more about a pre-Labor Day start to the school year. The board embarked on the series of three public meetings as their next step to investigate the idea.

Milaca School Board secretary Sarah Ploeger alluded to this process while giving a report on the calendar committee’s Feb. 6 meeting, at which their final calendar recommendation for the board was decided upon, and said the board may seek further input from the community on future calendar decisions.

“We talked about doing another survey this spring to get public opinion,” Ploeger said, “a very precise, detailed survey.”