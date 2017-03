Photo: Milaca Elementary School

Princeton Middle School has named its Star Students of the Month for January 2017. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are Maya Miller, Maddy Hallberg, James Christensen, Dustin Melberg and Luke Dufner. In the back row are: Emma Christensen, Max Holman, Alex Collins, Abbigail Lee, Abby Kantor, Owen Larson and Bryce Ternes. Not Pictured: Eli Larson, Bailey McFarland and Skylene Westling.