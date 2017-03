A resolution passed at the Feb. 23 Princeton City Council meeting renews a contract with the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, or BWSR, to administer the Wetland Conservation Act of 1991 within the city limits. Princeton has historically given the wetland-delineation duties to BWSR via contract because the office deals with wetland issues regularly and has the specialized staff to handle the tasks related to wetland filling, draining and excavation.