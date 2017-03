Funeral services for Robert Bos, age 74, of Milaca, will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Lighthouse Fellowship in Milaca with Pastor Steve West officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca, www.pjfuneralhome.com.

Post navigation